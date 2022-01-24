Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party

By Seán Hickey

This caller's mother shares her birthday with Boris Johnson. He shares his disgust at the PM's lack of consideration for the rules.

The Prime Minister finds himself under immense pressure tonight amid revelations he attended celebrations for his birthday party at Downing Street during the first lockdown.

"Are any of us actually surprised?" Tim in Leatherhead asked Eddie Mair.

He told LBC that his mother shares a birthday with the Prime Minister - 19 June - so he decided to look back on his photo album to see how he celebrated his mother's 90th birthday, which was on the same day as the PM's alleged party.

He found a photo of his mum "sitting in the kitchen on a chair with the door open, and me sitting on a pile of bricks in the garden."

"It's absolutely disgraceful."

He said he and his siblings "locked her away" because "none of us wanted to be responsible for bringing in the bug that could kill her."

"What planet are they living on", he fumed.

Eddie asked about Sue Gray's investigation and "what difference does this make" to her findings.

The caller could only say that the "document's getting longer by the day."