PM had lockdown birthday bash after asking people to 'show restraint' and postpone parties

Boris Johnson praised seven-year-old Josephine for delaying her birthday party - before allegedly having a party of his own. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first lockdown in June 2020 despite strict rules against indoor social gatherings, it has been reported.

ITV News reported that up to 30 people attended the 'surprise' party on the afternoon of June 19, where the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson presented him with a cake and staff sang happy birthday.

It is understood the gathering in the Cabinet Room lasted for 20-30 minutes - although Downing Street said Mr Johnson only attended for less than 10 minutes.

It has been reported the interior designer responsible for Boris Johnson's controversial flat, Lulu Lytle, was at the gathering, although a spokeswoman for the designer has denied she "attended birthday celebrations for the Prime Minister as a guest".

Also said to have been in attendance are Martin Reynolds, who invited over 100 people to a drinks party on May 20 2020, and Mr Johnson's head of communications Jack Doyle, who has previously fallen under fire for attending other lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

At the time, the rules stated: "No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place (a) outdoors, and consists of more than six persons, or (b) indoors, and consists two or more persons."

There were a list of exceptions - for example, to provide emergency assistance - but birthday gatherings were not one of them.

ITV News also reported there was a second gathering that night, where family friends were hosted in the Prime Minister's residence.

No10 has denied the claim, saying Mr Johnson only hosted a small number of family members outside.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson a "national distraction" and said he has "got to go".

"This is yet more evidence that we've got a Prime Minister who believes that the rules that he made don't apply to him," he said.

"And so we've got a Prime Minister and a Government that spend their whole time mopping up sleaze and deceit.

"Meanwhile, millions of people are struggling to pay their bills and we can't afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless Government.

"The Prime Minister is a national distraction and he's got to go."

In March 2020, Mr Johnson congratulated a seven-year-old girl who postponed her birthday party due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing," he wrote.

"Together we can beat this. In the meantime let's all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands. #BeLikeJosephine #StayHomeSaveLives"

Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing.



Together we can beat this. In the meantime let's all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands. #BeLikeJosephine #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/xmDOw60hhV pic.twitter.com/yl7uxe9lhh — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 21, 2020

Then, a week before his birthday gathering, Mr Johnson told the rest of the country to "show restraint" and stick to the guidance at a Downing Street press conference.

"I urge everyone to continue to show restraint and respect the rules which are designed to keep us all safe," he said on June 10.

"It's only because of the restraint that everyone, you all have shown so far, that we are able to move gradually out of this lockdown."

Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Family for Justice, called the fresh allegations "completely sickening".

The day of the gathering was the day before what would have been her dad's birthday - had he not died from Covid.

"Like thousands of others, I remember June 19th vividly," she said.

"It was the day before what would have been my dad's 73rd birthday, shortly after he had passed away from Covid-19. It was a horrible time for my family, but we stuck to the rules, not even being able to hug to comfort each other.

"It's completely sickening that the Prime Minister spent the evening sharing cake with 30 friends indoors and though we're not even surprised any more, it still brings fresh pain. Whilst dozens sang happy birthday to him, families couldn't even sing in memory at their loved ones funerals.

"Regardless of any report, the Prime Minister clearly needs to resign. He's lost all credibility.

"Every day and every fresh scandal pours salt on the wounds of the hundreds of thousands who have lost loved ones. If he had any decency he would do what we and the country is calling for him to do and go."

In a statement about the first party, a No10 spokesperson said: "A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

"He was there for less than ten minutes."

Regarding the allegations about a second gathering, the spokesperson said: "This is totally untrue.

"In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening."

A spokeswoman for Soane Britain, the luxury designer co-founded by Ms Lytle, said: "Lulu was present in Downing Street on June 19 working on the refurbishment.

"Lulu was not invited to any birthday celebrations for the Prime Minister as a guest.

"Lulu entered the Cabinet Room briefly as requested, while waiting to speak with the Prime Minister."

