Downing Street aides admit 'holding back information' as partygate probe quizzes police

The probe into the series of party allegations is nearing an end. Picture: Alamy/GOV.UK

By Emma Soteriou

Downing Street officials have admitted to 'holding back information' as part of Sue Gray's partygate probe, which has also seen her quiz police working in the building.

It comes as Boris Johnson is facing a series of allegations around gatherings said to have taken place at Downing Street while Covid lockdown measures were in place throughout 2020 and 2021.

The PM tasked senior civil servant Sue Gray to look into the events, with a final report expected to be on the way this week.

However, several No10 officials have already claimed they held back some of their evidence due to a "culture of fear" surrounding the probe.

Messages and pictures were not disclosed following warnings from a senior member of staff to remove anything that could cause speculation, three sources told The Independent.

The contents of a particular WhatsApp group were said to show people drinking and dancing, as well as references to how hungover they were the next day.

A No10 spokesperson denied the claims, telling the paper that allegations about pressure on individuals were "categorically untrue" and staff have been instructed to comply fully with the inquiry.

Meanwhile, police working at No10 have also been involved in the ongoing investigation, according to the Telegraph.

The paper said officers who were on duty when a series of alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings took place have given testimonies about what they witnessed, with one source describing them as "extremely damning".

Another source told the paper on Sunday night: "Met officers have spoken to Sue Gray now, as you would expect, and have been able to provide a lot of information."

Asked how significant the material was, the source added: "Put it this way, if Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister by the end of the week, I'd be very surprised."

Ms Gray is thought to have spoken to the PM, civil servants and political advisers during the investigation.

She is also reported to have accessed security pass logs and Mr Johnson's official diary.

Boris Johnson's former aide, Dominic Cummings, will be one of the last to be in the hot seat for Ms Gray's investigation.

He will have an interview with the senior civil servant on Monday, according to reports.

It comes after Mr Cummings said he was prepared to swear under oath that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about a "bring your own booze" party that took place in May 2020 while England was in lockdown.

He claimed that Mr Johnson was aware of the gathering in advance, despite the PM insisting that he believed it was a "work event" in the Commons.

Mr Johnson issued a humiliating apology to Parliament earlier in January, confessing that he had attended the gathering for 25 minutes.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "It is untrue that the Prime Minister was warned about the event in advance.

"As he said earlier this week, he believed implicitly that this was a work event.

"He has apologised to the House and is committed to making a further statement once the investigation concludes."