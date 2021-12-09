Up to seven Government Christmas parties held while Brits isolated, it is claimed

By Emma Soteriou

The Government held as many as seven parties during the festive period of 2020, despite stricter Covid regulations being in place, it is claimed.

From November through to the end of December last year, most of the UK had been prevented from seeing loved ones due to the rules that were in place at the time.

However, it is being alleged that officials in Downing Street were instead spending their time at social gatherings - going against regulations.

These are the details of up to seven parties that are supposed to have taken place - as the Met insists it won't investigate.

November 13 - First leaving party

On November 13, a leaving party was allegedly held for Lee Cain - Boris Johnson’s departing director of communications.

The Prime Minister is said to have given a speech at the event.

November 13 - Second leaving do

A second party is also reported to have taken place on the same day.

It has been rumoured that the leaving do "continued upstairs" for Dominic Cummings, who left on the same day.

However, it has been suggested they were instead separate events, with Mr Cummings tweeting about the "flat party" following the announcement of an internal investigation on Wednesday.

Will the CABSEC also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat's 'bubble' policy...? — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) December 8, 2021

November 27 - Third leaving do

Up to 50 people are said to have gone to Downing Street - including aide Ed Lister - for a leaving do on November 27, according to the Mail.

It is claimed that staff crammed 'cheek by jowl' into a small room while England was in its second lockdown, with Boris Johnson giving a speech.

A source told the paper it was for aide Cleo Watson, who had worked closely with Dominic Cummings.

December 10 - Department of Education

Several reports claimed that the then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party and gave a short speech on December 10 2020, when London was in Tier 2, which banned mixing between households.

Following the revelation, the department admitted it should have cancelled the event.

A spokesperson said: "On December 10 2020 a gathering of colleagues who were already present at the office - and who had worked together throughout the pandemic, as they couldn't work from home - took place in the DfE office building in London at a time when the city was subject to Tier 2 restrictions.

"The gathering was used to thank those staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

"Drinks and snacks were brought by those attending and no outside guests or supporting staff were invited or present.

"While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time."

December 14 - Tory HQ

A Tory spokesperson acknowledged on Wednesday that an "unauthorised social gathering" had taken place on December 14, once again when London was in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions.

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told LBC he had "no" knowledge of the event.

It is thought around 25 people attended.

The spokesperson said: "Senior CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14.

"Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign."

December 18 - Wine, cheese and Secret Santa

This is the Christmas party that has particularly come under fire, with a video leaking of Mr Johnson's aides joking about it taking place, despite ministers denying it on several occasions.

Allegra Stratton - who was filmed making the comments - has since resigned.

However, Mr Johnson still insists that all Covid rules were followed and told MPs on Wednesday that he had been assured it did not go ahead.

The Metropolitan Police has refused to investigate the claims due to a lack of evidence, however, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is set to look into what happened.

He will investigate three parties: one at Downing Street on November 27, the Department Education's gathering on December 10 and the No10 Christmas party on December 18.

Christmas quiz

A Christmas quiz is also said to have been held in the Cabinet Office for senior advisers and officials at an unknown date in December, according to reports in The Times.

Invites were reportedly sent out in advance, with Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield thought to have attended.

However, some sources told the paper that it was "entirely virtual", suggesting some may have instead participated from their desks.