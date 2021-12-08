Breaking News

Boris Johnson apologises for 'impression given' by Christmas party video clip

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has apologised over the "impression" given to the public after No10 aides were seen laughing about a Christmas party in a leaked clip.

Mr Johnson told MPs: "I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

"But I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured."

He added that he had asked the Cabinet Secretary to establish all the facts and to report back to him as soon as possible.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer revealed that 489 people died on the day of the "Christmas Party" in December 2020.

