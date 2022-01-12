Ministers duck out of defending Boris Johnson ahead of PMQs 'partygate' showdown

12 January 2022, 08:18 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 08:49

No minister defended Boris Johnson over "partygate" on Wednesday morning
No minister defended Boris Johnson over "partygate" on Wednesday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ministers have dodged a grilling from the media over Downing Street parties ahead of Prime Minister's Questions - when Boris Johnson must break his silence on mounting allegations.

Nobody from the Government stepped up to the crease to defend the Prime Minister, on Wednesday morning. He is accused of attending a May 2020 do – when England was in lockdown.

A leaked email appeared to show civil servant Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson's principal private secretary, inviting more than 100 Downing Street staff to a "bring your own booze" event.

But despite Tory backbench MP Michael Fabricant attempting to put up a defence of the drinks do to LBC, no minister was prepared to speak to broadcasters and bat for the Government.

Boris Johnson will later be grilled at PMQs by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is able to take part in the weekly confrontation after testing negative for Covid-19 on his seventh day of isolation

Nick Ferrari said: "Indeed no one is doing the ministerial round of politicians and you can only surmise because of partygate.

"If I am in any way impugning you Mr Shapps, I apologise, if you've caught Covid or whatever it might be, or if there's Covid in your family you have my sincere and deepest apologies.

"But I would suggest Mr Shapps, with whom I've locked horns on a number of occasions, is not doing the round because of partygate."

Read more: Boris Johnson set to break silence on Partygate ahead of PMQs

Mr Johnson will have to face scrutiny during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, after spending Tuesday ducking chances to answer questions.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman refused to comment on allegations that Mr Johnson and his wife, Carrie, visited the "BYOB" event in May 2020.

Read more: Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Read more: Two thirds of Brits say Boris should quit over Partygate, and Tory MPs left 'humiliated'

Mr Johnson also ducked an urgent question in the House of Commons on Tuesday, instead dispatching Cabinet Office minister and paymaster general Michael Ellis to handle the debate.

He insisted an investigation into alleged parties involving Government staff when England was under Covid restrictions would uncover any wrongdoing, and disciplinary action would follow if any rules were broken.

Public fury has continued to mount after weeks of allegations about various No10 events during coronavirus restrictions.

MPs wept during the emotionally-charged Commons session on Tuesday, with DUP MP Jim Shannon unable to finish his question to Mr Ellis as he spoke about his mother-in-law's death from Covid.

Amid calls for Mr Johnson to explain if he attended the party, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said if he went, his position would be "untenable" and he would have "lost all moral authority to lead the country".

