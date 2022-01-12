Breaking News

'I know the rage they feel': Boris Johnson's full statement over partygate

12 January 2022, 12:06 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 12:48

Boris Johnson said he though the No10 do was a work event
Boris Johnson said he though the No10 do was a work event. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has apologised and admitted he did attend an event at Downing Street in May 2020, when England was in lockdown rules.

The PM said he was sorry over the partygate saga and that he understood people felt "rage" over it.

But despite his attempt to make amends, he insisted he believed the garden do was a work event.

"No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus," he told MPs during PMQs.

"When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event."

Read more: Boris apologises as he admits attending No10 lockdown party but will not resign

Read more: Grinning Rishi Sunak pictured 200 miles from Westminster as Boris faces 'partygate' PMQs

It follows weeks of allegations about parties at Downing Street, despite Covid lockdowns and tiered rules.

Sue Gray, a civil servant, has been tasked with investigating claims about events that breached coronavirus restrictions.

The latest fallout came from a leaked email in which Mr Johnson's principal private secretary invited more than 100 people to a "bring your own booze" do in the No10 garden.

After avoiding speaking on the issue on Tuesday, the PM told MPs: "I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

"I know the anguish they have been through - unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love."

"I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.

"And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility."

He went on: "I should have recognised that even if it [the garden event] could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.

"All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her inquiry into that day and several others so that the full facts can be established."

He apologised for allowing parties to go ahead and said: "With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them."

Sir Keir Starmer, who just left his Covid isolation period to lead Labour's grilling of Boris Johnson, said: "There we have it. After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.

"His defence ... that he didn't realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it's actually offensive to the British public.

"He's finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozing parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?"

Boris Johnson replied: "I appreciate the point that he's making about the event that I attended. I want to repeat that I thought it was a work event and I regret very much that we did not do things differently that evening.

"I take responsibility and I apologise. But as for his political point, I don't think that he should pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry. He will have a further opportunity, I hope, to question me as soon as possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson took questions from MPs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs over partygate allegations

Breaking
The Government's awarding of PPE contracts to two companies was unlawful, the High Court has ruled

Govt's 'VIP lane' contract for two Covid PPE companies 'unlawful', High Court rules

Rishi Sunak was seen grinning 200 miles from Westminster where Boris Johnson is fighting for his premiership

Grinning Rishi Sunak pictured 200 miles from Westminster as Boris faces 'partygate' PMQs

Two Cambridge professors have become embroiled in a row over the use of a the word 'eloquent'

Cambridge dons woke war of words: Professor defends calling black presenter 'eloquent'

Paul Mayhew-Archer MBE paid tribute to Mr Waldhorn.

'He had a brilliant gift': Vicar of Dibley writer pays tribute to star Gary Waldhorn

The England player was arrested on Sunday

England rugby star arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl

Boris Johnson has apologised over partygate but will not resign

'It was a work event': Boris sorry for attending No10 lockdown party but won't resign

Novak Djokovic attended an interview with a French journalist despite a positive PCR test

Djokovic admits 'error of judgment' by breaking isolation rules while Covid positive

The PM is set to break his silence on the BYOB garden party

Boris Johnson set to break silence on Partygate ahead of PMQs

Two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Gosden

Andrew Gosden disappearance: Two men arrested on suspicion of trafficking and kidnap

Boris Johnson has found himself in hot water again this week

How could Boris Johnson try to explain the latest Partygate allegations?

A growing number of Tories have lashed out at the Prime Minister

Two thirds of Brits say Boris should quit over Partygate, and Tory MPs left 'humiliated'

Seven parties are reported to have taken place.

Up to nine Government parties held while Brits isolated, it is claimed

Sue Gray is leading the investigation into No 10 parties

Who is Sue Gray, the woman in charge of No 10 Christmas parties probe

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78

Vicar of Dibley actor Gary Waldhorn dies aged 78

Hannah Brady lost her dad four days before the party email was sent out

Four days after party email, my dad died. I’ve missed him every day since

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tehran

Iranian employee of British Council freed by Tehran

Israel Tree Planting

Israel faces crisis as tree-planting in Negev desert sparks Bedouin protests
Somalia Explosion

Eight dead after large explosion rocks Mogadishu airport

Magawa

Rat that detected land mines in Cambodia dies in retirement

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ legislature convenes first session
Virus Outbreak Indonesia

Global Covid-19 cases rise more than 50% in a week, but deaths stable
Ukraine Russia

Nato and Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer
Japan's giant panda twins

Twin panda cubs delight fans with Tokyo zoo debut

Virus Outbreak China

China orders more Covid testing on Tianjin’s 14 million residents
Kazakhstan protests

Kazakhstan detains nearly 1,700 more after violent unrest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up
'Aimless, feckless, hopeless': Eddie Mair explores Boris Johnson's writing

'Aimless, feckless, hopeless': Eddie Mair explores Boris Johnson's writing career
Scottish Tory leader: Boris Johnson must resign if he broke Covid rules

Scottish Tory leader: Boris Johnson must resign if he broke Covid rules
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police