Grinning Rishi Sunak pictured 200 miles from Westminster as Boris faces 'partygate' PMQs

Rishi Sunak was seen grinning 200 miles from Westminster where Boris Johnson is fighting for his premiership. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has tweeted a grinning photo of his trip to Devon this morning – hundreds of miles away from where Boris Johnson will be grilled over "partygate".

The Prime Minister is facing one of the biggest days of his time at Downing Street, with a PMQs showdown set to force him to break his silence over lockdown event allegations.

After weeks of claims about get-togethers at No10, a leaked email apparently showing a senior civil servant inviting more than 100 Government staff to a "bring your own booze" do emerged.

It has been alleged Mr Johnson and wife Carrie attended the May 2020 event. His official spokesman refused to comment.

But while the PM will be hoping big hitters in the Tory party will back his premiership amid public fury at the claims, Mr Sunak said he had travelled 200 miles to Ilfracombe on the Devon coast.

Excited to be in Ilfracombe this morning with @SelaineSaxby.



Im visiting @PallCorporation who protect & purify pharmaceutical drugs including a majority of UK Covid vaccines.



They’re announcing £60 million of investment at this site creating 200 new local jobs #PlanForJobs pic.twitter.com/6EK1wT8U3E — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 12, 2022

He was pictured smiling as he posed with Selaine Saxby, the Tory MP for North Devon, in the seaside town.

"Excited to be in Ilfracombe this morning with @SelaineSaxby.

"I'm visiting @PallCorporation who protect & purify pharmaceutical drugs including a majority of UK Covid vaccines.

Sunak is 200 miles from Westminster, in Ilfracombe. Picture: Google Maps

"They're announcing £60 million of investment at this site creating 200 new local jobs #PlanForJobs."

While Mr Sunak looked to have enjoyed his trip to the picturesque town, his boss is facing furious MPs among both the opposition and his own Conservative party.

On Wednesday morning, before his appearance at Prime Minister's Questions, Tory MPs urged him to apologise and be open about "partygate".

Conservative Tobias Ellwood said on Sky News: "I strongly urge the Prime Minister to act now, to apologise for No 10's poor judgment, to show some contrition and to be committed to appropriately respond to Sue Gray's findings when they come out.

"We can’t allow things to drift, that is not an option."

MP Christian Wakeford said: "How do you defend the indefensible? You can't!

"It's embarrassing and what's worse is it further erodes trust in politics when it’s already low. We need openness, trust and honesty in our politics now more than ever and that starts from the top!"

Meanwhile, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner told Sky News: "I think it is shameful that Boris Johnson, over the last couple of days, hasn't answered the central question: yes or no, were you at a party in 10 Downing Street when everyone else was in lockdown?

She added: "It shows that he has not only broken the rules, but he has lied to the British public, and I think that makes his position completely untenable."

Mr Johnson will not be able to escape direct scrutiny as he faces Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader who has been released from his Covid isolation, in Parliament.

No Government minister was offered up for broadcast interviews ahead of PMQs, while his spokesman refused to comment.

An investigation into "partygate" is under way and it will also examine the May 2020 claims.