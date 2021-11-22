Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

By Sam Sholli

The social care system needs "more funds" and "radical reform", the Chair of the Independent Care Group Mike Padgham has told LBC.

Speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair about the social care system, Mr Padgham said: "Well...I've been in the sector now over 30 years and I feel it's the worst it's ever been, to be honest."

He went on to say that the social care system needs "more funds" as well as "radical reform" and not "tinkering around the edges".

"So I'm worried for the future basically," Mr Padgham told LBC.

READ MORE: James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

READ MORE: Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over 'unfair' social care reforms