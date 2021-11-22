James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

22 November 2021, 12:28

By Seán Hickey

Amid news that a proposed social care cap is set to affect 'the poorest homeowners', James O'Brien launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister faces a backbench revolt in the Commons as proposed changes to social care are set to divide the Conservative party.

Read more: Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over 'unfair' social care reforms

Changes to state contributions to social care for an individual are tipped to affect society's poorest worse than most. James O'Brien suggested this to be a "fairly egregious" move by Boris Johnson.

"I've been describing the unsuitability of Boris Johnson for high office since realising what a terrible mistake I'd made when I voted for him to be Mayor of London."

Read more: Forgive me… forgive me: PM loses place in business speech and rambles about Peppa Pig

James reflected on the PM's speech at the CBI annual conference to supplement his point.

"That speech he delivered today is supremely unsurprising to me, everything about being Prime Minister appeals to Boris Johnson except the actual job."

"He loves the job description, he loves the fanfare, he loves the status...he just hates the actual job.

Read more: Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

"Today involved delivering a pre-scripted speech without fluffing it up and he fluffed it up more spectacular than I can remember any mainstream politician fluffing it up in a very long time."

Going back to proposed social care changes, James warned that "the calculation is that [government will] suffer no electoral damage whatsoever."

"They have broken a promise, but only to the poorest homeowners in the country."

