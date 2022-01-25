Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go

25 January 2022, 17:52

By Sam Sholli

Tory MPs should push Boris Johnson out if he doesn't himself step down, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told LBC.

Sir Ed Davey has given LBC his perspective after Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said her force is investigating allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Sir Ed Davey told LBC's Eddie Mair: "This is a pretty serious moment for our country and we have a Prime Minister who, i don't think, has the trust of many people – even on his own side.

"And I think if we're going to face up to the challenges that our country has, he should go.

"And if he wont go of his own accord, Tory MPs should push him out."

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Dame Cressida said: "As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid 19 regulations."

She added that updated would be given at "significant points" and also said: "The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations."

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said: "So I welcome the Met's decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters."

Speaking earlier today to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Labour Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that Boris Johnson has "degraded the office of Prime Minister" and "should go".

The Labour politician also told LBC's Shelagh that "the Prime Minister and Downing Street are not above the law, no matter how much they might have been behaving as if they are".

