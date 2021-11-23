'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

23 November 2021, 18:14

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an Eddie Mair caller said that Boris Johnson is "a clown".

The caller made the remark after the Prime Minister yesterday, while delivering a speech at the CBI's annual conference, lost his place.

Kieran in Hampstead told Eddie: "I was going to say, I have voted Conservative for a number of years.

"When it got to Boris [Johnson] going into power though, I sort of almost lost interest completely in politics."

He later added: "The one point you could say about Boris Johnson, you knew what he was going to be like as Prime Minister because you've got the history."

Speaking of the Prime Minister, he said: "The man is a clown. He's a clown now."

