Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

19 July 2021, 19:13

By Sam Sholli

Dr Rachel Clarke has accused Boris Johnson of delivering "an absolute word salad" during his latest press briefing, on so-called 'Freedom Day'.

She made the remark while speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair, as the Prime Minister has lifted nearly all mandatory Covid restrictions.

Her words also follow Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi saying that "by the end of September" the Government plans to "make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather" and that "proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient".

Referring to what Boris Johnson said during the press briefing, Dr Clarke said: "It was an absolute word salad from the Prime Minister.

"First of all, he says again 'if not now, when?' and then almost in the very same breath he says that 35% of 18-30-year-olds are not vaccinated [thus] answering his own question.

"He says that he's very worried about the dangers of nightclubs opening, less than 24 hours after he opened nightclubs.

"I mean it's a joke. He's just collapsing under the weight of his own contradictions at the one time when the country and vulnerable people in this country need leadership and clarity and consistency of messaging."

Dr Clarke also criticised the Government for planning to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs by the end of September despite having already allowed for the reopening of nightclubs.

She told LBC: "From the very first moment this pandemic began, there has been one consistent message: You act decisively, you act fast.

"And the human cost of prevaricating and dithering, as [Boris Johnson] has done the whole way through, is tens of thousands of avoidable deaths. And he has done it again today.

"It honestly breaks my heart."

