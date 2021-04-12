Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England

12 April 2021, 18:55

By Sam Sholli

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis has told LBC that the re-opening of non-essential retail in England is "quite exhilarating".

Gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops have welcomed back customers today as England's lockdown restrictions have been eased.

Mr Paphitis, who owns Ryman, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, told LBC: "To actually get colleagues back to work and visit the stores today and see people back in those stories...it really is like taking a breath after being under water for a very long time. It has been quite exhilarating."

LBC's Eddie Mair then asked Mr Paphitis how confident he is that "there is no going back this time" when it comes to the lockdown restrictions that have been eased.

Mr Paphitis responded: "Never say never. I learned that lesson a long time ago. But I'm confident.

"I think what we've done this time is the right thing. We've really taken it slowly. I mean the number of deaths are coming down...the infections are going down."

Boris Johnson urged the public to "behave responsibly" as pub gardens reopened and restaurants resumed outdoor dining.

The Prime Minister said: "I'm sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it's a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed.

"I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme."

At present, roughly 61 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine while official figures suggest more than 32 million people have received a jab.

READ MORE: Customers scramble into shop as non-essential retail reopens in England
READ MORE: Pub-goers greeted with snow on first day of lockdown easing

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The Duke of Edinburgh attending the presentation receptions for the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders in 2010

'I will be forever grateful': LBC listeners praise impact of Duke of Edinburgh's Award
The Royal commentator was speaking to Eddie Mair

'It will be a much lonelier Queen who now reigns over us' following death of Prince Philip
The journalist was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Blood clotting is 'super rare side effect' of AstraZeneca vaccine
The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller from Northern Ireland's stark warning following nights of violence
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

JCVI member calls for continued use of AstraZeneca jab despite 'rare' side effects
The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has been told to explain his role in the David Cameron lobbying row

Rishi Sunak told to 'explain himself' in Parliament over Cameron lobbying texts
Jack Merritt's mother tearfully described her son as a "force for good in the world"

London Bridge terror victim's mother pays tearful tribute to son
The former cabinet minister and Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Williams of Crosby, has died aged 90

Baroness Shirley Williams dies at the age of 90

Hundreds of people queued outside shops on London's Oxford Street on Monday morning

Lockdown easing: What are the coronavirus rules in the four nations of the UK?
Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Prince Philip

Boris Johnson leads tributes to 'father of the nation' Prince Philip
The Duke of Sussex has remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”

Prince Harry says Prince Philip was the 'legend of banter' in heartwarming memorial