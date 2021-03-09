Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry 'good enough', royal commentator says

By EJ Ward

Buckingham Palace's statement on Harry and Meghan "crucially does address the issue of race" but may leave people "disappointed", this royal commentator tells LBC.

With his instant reaction to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, Peter Hunt was speaking to Eddie Mair.

"Crucially it does address the issue of race," Peter told LBC but he said the Royal couple could find the line "while some recollections may vary" challenging.

He said this went against Harry and Meghan's "very clear statement."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid out a string of stunning revelations and allegations about their brief time as working royals in their chat with the American talk show host.

The royal commentator said the fact the statement referred to addressing issues "privately," was a "very clear sign in terms of public comment this is it."

He told LBC the "key" missing part was "any reference to the mental health experiences of Meghan."

When Eddie asked the royal commentator if the Palace has done a good job with the statement the response was he thought they have done "a good enough job."

Buckingham Palace Statement:



Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the Queen saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.



"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.



"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

