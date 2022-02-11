'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

11 February 2022, 18:14 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 18:30

By Sam Sholli

Cressida Dick has "done the right right thing" by resigning as Met Commissioner, believes Mina Smallman.

Mina Smallman is the mother of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

Last year, then police officers Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis photographed the dead bodies of the sisters while they were guarding the crime scene where the pair were murdered. They then circulated images of Ms Smallman and Ms Henry on private WhatsApp groups.

Jaffer and Lewis both pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and were sentenced to two years and nine months each.

The Met apologised over the incident.

Mina Smallman spoke to LBC's Eddie Mair following the resignation of Dame Cressida.

She told Eddie: "I believe she's done the right thing.

"And it doesn't come from malice. It comes from an acknowledgment that we need a new management regime."

After claiming that Cressida Dick's role as Met chief was "to protect the brand", the bereaved mother said she thinks that "in the end that is what failed her".

