Police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters jailed for two years and nine months

6 December 2021, 16:22 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 16:42

Jaffer and Lewis were sentenced on Monday
Jaffer and Lewis were sentenced on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman have been sentenced to two years and nine months each.

Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis both pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office. Last month, a tribunal found the officers committed gross misconduct.

Lewis was dismissed from the Met immediately, and Jaffer would have been sacked, had he not already quit the force.

They were assigned to guard the crime scene overnight after Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.

Instead, they breached the cordon to take "inappropriate" and "unauthorised" photographs of the bodies, which were then shared on WhatsApp.

The officers took pictures of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were murdered
The officers took pictures of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were murdered. Picture: Alamy

Lewis even superimposed his face onto a picture with the victims in the background.

He sent the doctored image to Jaffer, who forwarded it to a female officer at the scene.

Jaffer went on to show one of the photos to a male officer as they left the park and sent others to three friends on WhatsApp.

Lewis, who used "degrading and sexist" language, also shared crime scene pictures with a WhatsApp group of 40-plus officers called the "A Team".

The pair, who were attached to the Met's North East command unit, were suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year.

Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, 33, from Colchester, Essex, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Previously, the sisters' mother Mina Smallman called on the Metropolitan Police to "get the rot out once and for all".

Last month, a tribunal found the officers had committed gross misconduct.

Lewis was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police immediately and Jaffer would have been sacked too, had he not already quit the force.

This story is being updated...

