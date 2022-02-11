Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

11 February 2022, 15:17 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 15:23

By Sam Sholli

Shelagh Fogarty has spoken of being "struck" by "defensive in nature" words from Cressida Dick.

Her words have come after Dame Cressida Dick's resignation as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday.

Dame Cressida said in a statement: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London and the UK has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life."

Shelagh said: "Just some reflections of my own on the last year or so of Cressida Dick.

"I was always struck by how her absolute go-to position at the beginning of interviews or any statements that she gave were, I think, defensive in nature."

Reflecting on the policing of the vigil for Sarah Everard, Shelagh said: "The idea that because of Covid restrictions at an outdoor event at that point it was acceptable to see the kind of policing of women by unformed officers that we saw, was just so clumsy.

"At best, it was clumsy. And clearly, in the case of some of the individuals it was worse than clumsy from their perspectives.

She added: "How was that a way to police a women-only event in light of the murder of a young woman by a serving police officer?"

Shelagh also said: "To then defend it, without even recognising how bad it must of looked to people viewing it let alone those experiencing it - that's the kind of, sort of failure to look outwards and communicate outwards that I think Cressida Dick was guilty of."

Shelagh went on to say that Cressida Dick is a "very articulate woman" but that she thinks "something about the culture of the Met, the problems it was facing, the failure to address many of those problems" has "just overwhelmed the leadership".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

'A factual report with no facts?!': SNP's Ian Blackford blasts Met's taming of Sue Gray findings

'The PM has been bailed out': Ian Blackford blasts Met after Sue Gray report request

Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador

Exclusive
Dr Konstancja Duff was strip-searched by the Met Police.

'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain
The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Patient dies from Lassa fever after family infected with ebola-like virus
Zouma could still play against Leicester, David Moyes has confirmed

West Ham say Kurt Zouma still available to play despite outrage at cat kicking
Andrew North, another journalist working for the UN, and Afghan nationals working alongside them have reportedly been detained in Kabul.

British journalist Andrew North 'kidnapped' by Taliban in Afghanistan
Three Metropolitan police officers who worked with Sarah Everard's killer could face charges, it has emerged

Met colleagues of killer cop Wayne Couzens face charges over ‘racist & sexist Whatsapps’
Dr Patel was berated as he stood with his guide dog

Shocking footage shows blind man called 'worse than a dog' by angry Tube commuter
Neil Coyle allegedly had two outbursts in two days at one of the Commons' bars.

Labour MP suspended for 'Fu Manchu' race rant at journalist in Commons bar