Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

11 February 2022, 14:46 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 14:53

By Tim Dodd

The brother of murdered private detective Daniel Morgan tells LBC he's "pleased" to see the resignation of Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick following her obstruction in his case.

Dame Cressida was criticised for having initially denied a panel who were looking at the case access to the police HOLMES database, but she insisted the force had given the panel team "maximum co-operation".

Mr Morgan spoke to James O'Brien of his first interaction with Cressida Dick: "It was a very difficult meeting, James. At that point we were seeking a judicial inquiry into the police's handling of the case.

"Theresa May who was the Home Secretary at the time said 'I'm not making a decision until I get a report from the police about how the recent prosecution collapsed.

"We waited a whole year for the Met to produce that report. It was presented to us in 2021 by Cressida Dick and another senior officer.

"I remember we were given 30 minutes to look at it before we could question the police. My solicitor who was with me said to me 'one of my assistants could have prepared this report in three weeks'.

"I was furious."

Read more: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

Cressida Dick had been "blocking" reasonable access to computers for "years and years" which increased costs for the inquiry," Mr Morgan explained.

James asked Mr Morgan what his reaction was to Dame Cressida Dick standing down as Met Commissioner.
"I am pleased to see her go.

"It should have been done a long time ago when the report came out."

Mr Morgan was referring to an inquiry into the 1987 unsolved murder by an independent panel set up in 2013 which found multiple "very significant failings" during the initial investigation and a "form of institutional corruption" in the way it handled subsequent failed investigations. 

"I think Sadiq Khan behaved disgracefully, backing her up at that point."

READ MORE: 'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Exclusive
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims
'Would my father still be alive if the Government imposed lockdown sooner?'

Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood
James O'Brien hears from journalist who realised Government Covid guidance issued without announcement

Journalist tells James O'Brien 'no-one in our area' knew about Covid guidance changing
'The Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'

'Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'
James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'
Bedford caller: Covid guidance changes without announcement are 'straight out of PM's playbook'

'Covid guidance changes without an announcement is straight out of PM's playbook'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

2 months ago

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

13 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

44 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zouma could still play against Leicester, David Moyes has confirmed

West Ham say Kurt Zouma still available to play despite outrage at cat kicking
Andrew North, another journalist working for the UN, and Afghan nationals working alongside them have reportedly been detained in Kabul.

British journalist Andrew North 'kidnapped' by Taliban in Afghanistan
Three Metropolitan police officers who worked with Sarah Everard's killer could face charges, it has emerged

Met colleagues of killer cop Wayne Couzens face charges over ‘racist & sexist Whatsapps’
Dr Patel was berated as he stood with his guide dog

Shocking footage shows blind man called 'worse than a dog' by angry Tube commuter
Neil Coyle allegedly had two outbursts in two days at one of the Commons' bars.

Labour MP suspended for 'Fu Manchu' race rant at journalist in Commons bar
Adele made a surprise appearance at a London nightclub

Adele stuns fans with surprise pole dance performance at Heaven nightclub in London
Priti Patel has reiterated her "commitment" to finding the "right" successor to Cressida Dick.

Priti demands 'strong and decisive new leadership' to take over scandal-hit Met
The new 63 buses have panoramic roofs and phone chargers

Inside London's new 'Future Bus' with panoramic skylight and phone chargers in seats
'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out