Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

By Tim Dodd

The brother of murdered private detective Daniel Morgan tells LBC he's "pleased" to see the resignation of Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick following her obstruction in his case.

Dame Cressida was criticised for having initially denied a panel who were looking at the case access to the police HOLMES database, but she insisted the force had given the panel team "maximum co-operation".

Mr Morgan spoke to James O'Brien of his first interaction with Cressida Dick: "It was a very difficult meeting, James. At that point we were seeking a judicial inquiry into the police's handling of the case.

"Theresa May who was the Home Secretary at the time said 'I'm not making a decision until I get a report from the police about how the recent prosecution collapsed.

"We waited a whole year for the Met to produce that report. It was presented to us in 2021 by Cressida Dick and another senior officer.

"I remember we were given 30 minutes to look at it before we could question the police. My solicitor who was with me said to me 'one of my assistants could have prepared this report in three weeks'.

"I was furious."

Read more: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

Cressida Dick had been "blocking" reasonable access to computers for "years and years" which increased costs for the inquiry," Mr Morgan explained.

James asked Mr Morgan what his reaction was to Dame Cressida Dick standing down as Met Commissioner.

"I am pleased to see her go.

"It should have been done a long time ago when the report came out."

Mr Morgan was referring to an inquiry into the 1987 unsolved murder by an independent panel set up in 2013 which found multiple "very significant failings" during the initial investigation and a "form of institutional corruption" in the way it handled subsequent failed investigations.

"I think Sadiq Khan behaved disgracefully, backing her up at that point."

READ MORE: 'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation