Metropolitan Police accused of "institutional corruption" in Daniel Morgan case

Daniel Morgan was found dead in a pub car park in 1987. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved axe murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan in 1987.

The 1,251 page report by an independent panel set up in 2013 found multiple "very significant failings" during the initial investigation and a "form of institutional corruption" in the way it handled subsequent failed investigations.

The report found the Metropolitan Police's first objective was to "protect itself" for failing to acknowledge multiple errors since Daniel Morgan's murder, panel chairman Baroness Nuala O'Loan said.

Mr Morgan was killed in 1987 in an axe murder in a pub car park and no-one has been convicted of his murder. The independent panel was set up by Theresa May eight years ago to look into his death.

Daniel Morgan's brother has said he has “no faith” in Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick who he has accused of being behind an earlier “shabby report” into the killing.

Authors of the report found the Metropolitan Police owe Daniel Morgan's family, and the public, an apology for not confronting its systemic failings and those of individual officers.

The report found the Met:

Had a primary objective to 'protect itself'

Denied failings in its investigation

Gave unwarranted assurances to Mr Morgan's family

Put misinformation into the public domain

Experienced 'managerial and organisational failures'

The report found that a successful prosecution would now be "most unlikely" for Daniel Morgan's murder due to multiple failings over many years.

"The Metropolitan Police also repeatedly failed to take a fresh, thorough and critical look at past failings," the report's author's said.

"Concealing or denying failings, for the sake of the organisation's public image, is dishonesty on the part of the organisation for reputational benefit and constitutes a form of institutional corruption."

In a statement through their lawyer, the family of Daniel Morgan said: "We welcome the recognition that we - and the public at large - have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day."

The Metropolitan Police has previously acknowledged that corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs: "It's devastating that 34 years after he was murdered, nobody has been brought to justice.

"The report sets out findings from its review of the last three decades, it's over 1,200 pages long and three volumes. It is right that we carefully review its findings.

"The report itself is deeply alarming and finds examples of corrupt behaviour - corrupt behaviour was not limited to the first investigation, that the Metropolitan Police made a litany of mistakes and that this irreparably damaged the chances of successful prosecution of Daniel Morgan's murder."

Baroness Nuala O'Loan, the chairman of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, told a press conference: "The Metropolitan Police were not honest in their dealings with Daniel Morgan's family, or the public", adding that the force "concealed" the failings of the first murder investigation and the "role of corrupt officers".

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "We deeply regret our failure to bring those who murdered Daniel Morgan to justice."