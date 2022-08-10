Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

You can seek help and advice from a range of organisations if you're being impacted by the cost of living crisis.

StepChange is a debt charity that helps hundreds of thousands of people a year to deal with their debt problems. They offer free, flexible debt advice that is based on a comprehensive assessment of your situation. They then provide practical help and support for however long it’s needed.



Their online debt advice service is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, but if you'd prefer to speak to someone you can call their debt advice helpline on 0800 138 1111 Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

Turn2us helps people in financial need gain access to welfare benefits, charitable grants and other financial help – online, by phone and face to face through their partner organisations. Visit their website turn2us.org.uk for more information.

Citizens Advice is a network of independent charities that offers confidential advice online, over the phone and in person, for free, "whatever" the problem is - according to their website.

They also give advice on consumer rights via their consumer helpline, support witnesses in courts through the Witness Service, and give pension guidance to people aged over 50.