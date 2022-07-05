Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson

By Seán Hickey

In a blistering monologue, Eddie Mair hits out at the government 'retrofitting' of truth when it comes to multiple scandals, and reminds LBC listeners of the MPs with the power to unseat the PM.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Westminster has been rocked by another scandal after Chris Pincher resigned following accusations of groping made against him.

Questions have risen over whether Boris Johnson knew about the allegations. The PM initially said he wasn't aware, but the pressure piled on after Lord McDonald, who was previously in charge at the Foreign Office, claimed Boris Johnson was briefed "in person" about an investigation into Mr Pincher's conduct.

Read more: Boris 'was told' about Chris Pincher sleaze allegations but 'forgot', minister admits

Read more: Harry Dunn family 'heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled while Pincher was 'distracted'

A spokesman for Boris Johnson then claimed the PM "forgot" he was told when he made earlier statements.

"This puts me very much in mind of Partygate" Eddie Mair told LBC listeners.

"It very much looks like Downing Street retrofits its explanations about various things depending on what information comes into the public domain."

Read more: Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Read more: James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

Eddie Mair on🔥tonight on @LBC — Pat Oddy 🇪🇺🐟🕷 (@rossaverde) July 5, 2022

He went on to recall how the public and the media were drip-fed information on Partygate, all the way up until the point the Prime Minister received a fixed penalty notice.

Read more: Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

"At every turn, when we learn something new, then downing street will come out with something for it but at no stage does anyone come forward and say 'do you know what, I'm going to come clean about this, here's the whole picture.'"

An exasperated Eddie then looked at the current situation, where "we're told it's forgetfulness" that has kept the public in the lurch over the PM's knowledge of groping allegations against Mr Pincher.

Eddie then went on to name the MPs with the power to hold the Prime Minister to account.

Read more: Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

These names are Right Honorable by name but not by nature @eddiemair @lbc #lbc — 📍 Andrew Chase 📍 (@andrewchase70) July 5, 2022

After naming the entire Cabinet, Eddie told listeners "those are the names of the people who – if they choose to – can get rid of Boris Johnson."

Read more: 'You cannot judge on rumour': Jacob Rees-Mogg backs PM over Chris Pincher appointment

"They are the only people in our country right now who can change things."

Ending his monologue with a question to LBC listeners, Eddie asked "will they put their private views in public, or will they put their own self interest first?"