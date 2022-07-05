Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson

5 July 2022, 17:06

By Seán Hickey

In a blistering monologue, Eddie Mair hits out at the government 'retrofitting' of truth when it comes to multiple scandals, and reminds LBC listeners of the MPs with the power to unseat the PM.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Westminster has been rocked by another scandal after Chris Pincher resigned following accusations of groping made against him.

Questions have risen over whether Boris Johnson knew about the allegations. The PM initially said he wasn't aware, but the pressure piled on after Lord McDonald, who was previously in charge at the Foreign Office, claimed Boris Johnson was briefed "in person" about an investigation into Mr Pincher's conduct.

Read more: Boris 'was told' about Chris Pincher sleaze allegations but 'forgot', minister admits

Read more: Harry Dunn family 'heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled while Pincher was 'distracted'

A spokesman for Boris Johnson then claimed the PM "forgot" he was told when he made earlier statements.

"This puts me very much in mind of Partygate" Eddie Mair told LBC listeners.

"It very much looks like Downing Street retrofits its explanations about various things depending on what information comes into the public domain."

Read more: Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Read more: James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

He went on to recall how the public and the media were drip-fed information on Partygate, all the way up until the point the Prime Minister received a fixed penalty notice.

Read more: Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

"At every turn, when we learn something new, then downing street will come out with something for it but at no stage does anyone come forward and say 'do you know what, I'm going to come clean about this, here's the whole picture.'"

An exasperated Eddie then looked at the current situation, where "we're told it's forgetfulness" that has kept the public in the lurch over the PM's knowledge of groping allegations against Mr Pincher.

Eddie then went on to name the MPs with the power to hold the Prime Minister to account.

Read more: Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

After naming the entire Cabinet, Eddie told listeners "those are the names of the people who – if they choose to – can get rid of Boris Johnson."

Read more: 'You cannot judge on rumour': Jacob Rees-Mogg backs PM over Chris Pincher appointment

"They are the only people in our country right now who can change things."

Ending his monologue with a question to LBC listeners, Eddie asked "will they put their private views in public, or will they put their own self interest first?"

More Eddie Mair

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Exclusive
Kremlin chaos: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws regime in disarray

Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP Sir Roger Gale over PM future

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP over PM's future

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Eddie Mair is to retire from broadcasting later this year

Eddie Mair to retire from broadcasting

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer

'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Lawrence Young from the Warwick University Medical School tells LBC restricting travel is key to stamping out coronavirus.

'We need to look really hard at border control', scientist warns amid new Brazil variant
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Glum faces round the Cabinet table

Glum faces of the cabinet as PM under pressure over Pincher sleaze scandal
J

Dad-of-two 'lawfully-killed' in 'delusional' police operation, inquiry finds
A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is being quizzed on two further sex attacks against a second woman.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape accused of two further attacks
Top baby names revealed

Top 100 baby names of 2022 so far revealed: Muhammad and Lily take top spots
Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products.

Supermarkets add security tags to Lurpak as price soars to £9 a tub
asds

Harry Dunn family 'heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled while Pincher was 'distracted'