Harry Dunn family 'utterly heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe

5 July 2022, 15:18

By Lauren Lewis

A spokesperson for Harry Dunn's family has said the family are "utterly heartbroken" after a Labour MP suggested that the late teen's alleged killer was able to flee the country because Chris Pincher, the minister responsible for the Americas at the time, was "distracted" by a misconduct probe.

Radd Seiger told LBC: "The family and I are utterly heartbroken to hear again, this scandal at the time. When Harry died, this was at the time that this scandal was going on."

He warned the family "could see that something wasn't right" when they tried to meet with Foreign Office officials in the wake of the teenager's death.

"We wanted to see justice done," Mr Seiger added. "We wanted to know was that our government would tried to reverse this as aggressively as they could, to use every means at their disposal to protect their citizens."

But he said it was clear that "Dominic Raab [then-Foreign Secretary] and his team [including then-Minister for America Chris Pincher] were not going to be the people to sort this issue out."

Mr Pincher was Minister for America when Harry Dunn was knocked off his motorbike and killed near American airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August 2019.

The suspect in that crash, Anne Sacoolas, left the UK 19 days after the collision and remains in the US claiming diplomatic immunity - despite Dunn's family campaigning for her to face the charges of causing his death by dangerous driving.

Labour MP Emily Thornberry told LBC's Tom Swarbrick this morning that letting suspect Anne Sacoolas leave the UK "was clearly an example of the Foreign Office falling down on the job".

The shadow Attorney General and MP for Islington South suggested Chris Pincher may have been "so distracted" by an investigation into sexual misconduct in 2019 that he may not have been "able to do his job properly".

Chris Pincher dramatically quit his role last week after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private Conservative members' club in London.

It was the second time he resigned from the whips' office after Conservative candidate Alex Story accused him of making an inappropriate advance in 2017.

Radd Seiger, a spokesperson for Harry Dunn's family, said the family are "utterly heartbroken" after a Labour MP suggested that the late teen's alleged killer was able to flee the country because Chris Pincher, the minister responsible for the Americas at the time, was "distracted" by a misconduct probe.
Radd Seiger, a spokesperson for Harry Dunn's family, said the family are "utterly heartbroken" after a Labour MP suggested that the late teen's alleged killer was able to flee the country because Chris Pincher, the minister responsible for the Americas at the time, was "distracted" by a misconduct probe. Picture: LBC/Alamy

Read more: Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Tom questioned Ms Thornberry about her opinion on the Chris Pincher allegations, to which she replied: "Simon McDonald has also said that the investigation into Pincher took place in the summer of 2019.

"You might remember the Harry Dunn case, he was killed on the 27th of August and the woman who was responsible for driving into him - he was on a motorbike and was killed by an American who was driving - she left the country on the 15th of September."

Mr Pincher was appointed Minister of State for Europe and the Americas in July 2019.

"I hope that he wasn't so distracted by the investigation as to not be able to do his job properly, because that was clearly an example of the Foreign Office falling down on the job," Ms Thornberry said.

Tom pressed: "You think he might have been?"

"I think that the Harry Dunn case is one of the great disgraces in recent years of the Foreign Office - that they simply for reasons that we still don't really understand - allowed this woman to leave the country when they shouldn't have," Ms Thornberry replied.

"I don't think they were properly focussed on it, and it might be because the minister responsible for the Americas was distracted by the fact that he was being investigated for what was called inappropriate behaviour."

Read more: Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

The suspect in that crash, Anne Sacoolas, remains in the United States claiming diplomatic immunity - despite his family campaigning for her to face the charges of causing his death by dangerous driving.

She returned to her home country 19 days after the crash.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving by the CPS, but a Home Office extradition request was rejected by the US State Department in January 2020, something the UK Home Office called a "denial of justice".

On Monday evening, Radd Seiger, a spokesperson for Harry Dunn's family, tweeted: "At the time of Harry Dunn's death, Pincher was the Minister of State for Europe and Americas at FCO and played a key role in the scandal which followed.

"USA said they would remove Mrs Sacoolas unless UK strongly objected. They of course removed her."

The CPS was due to hear the 44-year-old's case at Westminster Magistrates' Court in January this year, but the hearing was vacated at the last minute.

In September Harry's parents reached a "resolution" with Mrs Sacoolas in the civil claim for damages, something that Mr Seiger said came as "considerable relief" to the family.

"The family feel that they can now turn their attention to the criminal case and the long awaited inquest into Harry’s death which will follow the criminal case," he said.

"Harry’s family will never be able to move on from his loss, but they are more determined than ever to continue to move forward."

Chris Pincher's office declined to comment on Ms Thornberry's comments when approached by LBC.

Read more: Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products.

'Mental!': Supermarkets add security tags to Lurpak as price soars to £9 a tub

Sgt Laurence Knight

Met sergeant 'raped woman on Brighton beach' after meeting her on stag do

Saville Green flats

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

Boris 'was told' about Chris Pincher sleaze allegations but 'forgot', minister admits

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly"

'I'm not a monster': Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says he can't see his children

The incident happened at Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South.

Gunshots fired at cop car as police chase 'stolen vehicle' in south London

The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction as police drop case

Exclusive
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

Dominic Raab has defended No10 after it was accused of "lying" about what it knew about allegations against Chris Pincher in 2019.

Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways

Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London
Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties
Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'
EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption
Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'
A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'
Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says
The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park
Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London