Boris 'forgot' he'd been told about Chris Pincher allegations, says minister

5 July 2022, 13:17 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 13:35

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.
Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

By Lauren Lewis

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

Mr Ellis, speaking in the House of Commons today, said Boris Johnson "did not immediately recall" being told about allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Chris Pincher.

He said: "The Prime Minister was made aware of this issue in late 2019, he was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action, no issue therefore arose about remaining as a minister.

"Last week when fresh allegations arose, the Prime Minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident. As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines.

"So, the position is quite clear. Further enquiries will be made but the position is the Prime Minister acted with probity at all times."

Mr Pincher dramatically quit his role last week after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private Conservative members' club in London.

The Tory whip was only removed from him on Friday afternoon.

It was the second time he resigned from the whips' office after Conservative candidate Alex Story accused him of making an inappropriate advance in 2017.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman followed up, saying: "At the time last week that was the Prime Minister's view. You will appreciate it takes some time to establish he was briefed, albeit we don't think in formal briefing on this.

"This dates back a number of years. On Friday, it was our belief that he was not informed about that specific incident."

The spokesman said that he had updated reporters on Monday after more information became available but had not at that point been able to refer to the complaint at the Foreign Office.

"The Prime Minister at the time when he offered the job was not aware of any new specific allegations that were being looked at," the spokesman said.

"As I clarified yesterday, he was aware of both media speculation and an allegation that was resolved. That was the fullest picture we had yesterday which we sought to set out. This information does take time to establish.

"It was not raised as a disciplinary issue or anything related to the Ministerial Code and the Prime Minister was informed but not asked to take any action."

Asked whether he regretted that the public felt they had been misled over the Chris Pincher row, the Prime Minister's official spokesman: "I appreciate that given the allegations here we have a duty to be very clear on this.

"These issues are rightly scrutinised, including on the timeline.

"For my part, we are simply seeking to establish as accurate information as we can and provide it."

Pressed on whether there was now an issue of trust around official statements from No 10, the spokesman told reporters: "That is obviously a judgment for you all to make."

Mr Ellis responding to an urgent question from Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, said he had made some initial enquiries and said he understood in October 2019 officials "raised concerns" with the permanent secretary concerning Chris Pincher.

He told MPs: "The permanent secretary commissioned work to establish facts, that was undertaken on his behalf by the Cabinet Office, this exercise reported in due course to the then permanent secretary who had agreed its terms.

"The exercise established that while the minister meant no harm, what had occurred had caused a high level of discomfort. This is what the exercise established. The minister apologised and those raising the concern accepted the resolution."

Rayner earlier said the "latest disturbing allegations about ministerial misconduct are all about abuse of power", adding in the Commons: "The minister spoke about personal responsibility - well, the minister needs to remind the Prime Minister of his personal responsibility."

Ms Rayner called into question Mr Johnson's recollection of events before telling Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis: "Since the resignation of yet another of the Prime Minister's ethics advisers last month, there has been an even bigger ethical vacuum in Downing Street with no accountability in place."

Ms Rayner added: "The Prime Minister was personally informed about these allegations and yet he was either negligent or complicit."

The Labour MP went on: "When will this minister stop defending the indefensible and say enough is enough?

