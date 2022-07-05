Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

5 July 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 12:29

By James Bickerton

In an extraordinary moment a serving civil servant called for Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the 10 Downing Street press office to resign rather than put up with Boris Johnson's 'lies'.

Appearing on James O'Brien's show Stuart, a civil servant for 17-years, addressed his colleagues directly.

He said: "Number 10 press office - this is on your office and you're listening to me right now.

"I have worked in press offices across government for 16 years.

"Look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself that what you're being asked to say on behalf of the Government is true. You are better than this. You know you are. It has to stop today."

The caller went on to directly call on Mr Case, who also heads the civil service, and the 10 Downing Street press operation to quit.

He stated: "I'm speaking directly to the Number 10 press office now. Guys come on, it's over. Stop it now, get up from your desks, walk away, no more.

"Simon Case come out today, make a public statement saying you have lost all confidence in the political leadership of 10 Downing Street and you can no longer fulfil your role as Cabinet Secretary in the civil service.

"How can you possibly continue in your role as Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service."

READ MORE: Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

The Prime Minister is engulfed in scandal over what he knew about sexual harassment allegations against Chris Pincher MP, formerly his deputy chief whip.

In a highly unusual intervention Lord McDonald, formerly a top civil servant at the Foreign Office, wrote a letter saying Mr Johnson was aware of formal complaints against Mr Pincher whilst he was Foreign Secretary.

This directly contradicts an earlier account given by 10 Downing Street.

In an explosive line Lord McDonald accused the PM's team of "telling the truth and crossing your fingers at the same time and hoping that people are not too forensic in their subsequent questioning".

Mr Pincher resigned from the Whip's Office after he was accused of groping two men during an event at the Carlton Club.

He later had the Conservative Party whip withdrawn though the ex-Tory insists he will not step down as an MP, but is receiving medical help.

READ MORE: PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

