Public Health Director explains 'surge testing' amid South African variant concerns

1 February 2021, 18:33

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Surge testing' is to be carried out in a part of Hertfordshire to try and stomp out a new variant of coronavirus from spreading further.

With the new South African strain of Covid found in eight areas of Britain LBC spoke to Jim McManus, Director of Public Health for Hertfordshire County Council.

Explaining to LBC's Eddie Mair about the details behind the testing operation Professor McManus said it would see 10,000 people in the EN10 postcode will be tested over the next few days.

He told Eddie everyone in the affected area would receive a letter from the council, warning "if you haven't had a letter then you shouldn't expect a knock on the door."

The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area
The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area. Picture: LBC

Telling LBC the testing staff would be in high visibility clothing and that they would not be asking for money, in the wake of a warning about Covid related scams.

The director of public health has said they would be starting door-to-door testing this week after one case of the South African variant was found in the county.

Speaking at Downing Street, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said there's currently no evidence to suggest the strain is more severe but we 'need to come down on it hard.'

The affected areas include parts of London, Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, the Midlands and North West.

There's concern the variant is spreading in the community as some who have it don't have links to South Africa.

Professor McManus said the number of cases that had been detected across the country which were not linked to travel was still relatively small.

He said their aim was the "eradication" of the South African variant.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Education chief shares 'profound concern' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning

Education chief 'profoundly concerned' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning
Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of losing her job due to unsellable home

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home
'Terrible mistake': Top virologist reacts to German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca
Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

'Inequalities during Covid-19 mirrors reality of pre-pandemic healthcare', expert says

'Inequalities during Covid-19 mirrors reality of pre-pandemic healthcare', expert says
Prof Robert Read told LBC a vaccine dose delay could be beneficial

Longer delay between Covid jabs could give 'better immunity', JCVI member says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Sir Tom Moore was taken to hospital on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family with him in hospital as he continues Covid-19 battle
Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in television show Saved By the Bell, has died aged 44

Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding

Cladding crisis: MPs back Labour motion in favour of National Cladding Taskforce
HS2 Ltd chairman Allan Cook has handed in his resignation

HS2 chairman Allan Cook resigns

Matt Hancock gave the latest vaccine figures at a Downing Street press conference

9.2 million first vaccine doses administered so far in UK, Matt Hancock confirms
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press conference