'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

9 May 2022, 17:53

Keir Starmer was saluted by LBC listeners as a "Prime Minister in waiting" and "politician with some principles", after pledging to resign if fined over an alleged coronavirus lockdown breach.
By James Bickerton

The Labour leader is being investigated by Durham police over a campaigning event he attended last year, where beer and curry was consumed.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon Sir Keir said he would step down if fined by Durham police, but insisted he had "always followed the rules".

His stance was welcomed by a number of LBC listeners, with one branding Sir Keir a "Prime Minister in waiting".

Speaking to Eddie Mair the caller said: "If I wasn't a Keir Starmer fan before, I certainly am now!

"I've always believed that if he gets a fixed penalty notice he would resign.

"I think if he does do that then Johnson has to do the same."

The Prime Minister has already been fined £50 over his lockdown-busting Downing Street birthday celebration.

Mr Johnson has apologised for his actions, but has said he won't step down.

Sir Keir was also saluted by a second LBC listener who commented: "I think what you've heard there is a politician with at least some principles.

"He's made it clear if he gets a fixed penalty notice he'll resign."

Sir Keir was at the constituency office of City of Durham Labour MP Mary Foy, following election campaigning, when the alleged lockdown breach took place.

He has always insisted it was a work event and within the rules, but said it would be a "matter of honour" to resign as Labour leader if fined.

Last week Labour MP Diana Abbott, a key left-wing figure, said Sir Keir would have to "consider his position" if he receives a fine.

Speaking to the BBC a spokesperson for the Labour Party commented: "Keir was working.

"A takeaway was made available in the kitchen, and he ate between work demands. No rules were broken."

