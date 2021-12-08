Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener

By Megan Hinton

Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under bus" by her "spineless" boss according to an LBC listener.

Allegra Stratton has tearfully resigned as an adviser to Boris Johnson after footage emerged of her joking with senior aides about Downing Street's Christmas party held last year under Tier 3 restrictions.

Eddie Mair read out a text sent in by Rob in Watford who said: "Allegra Stratton is truly sorry, sorry she got caught.

"She's been thrown under the bus by her spineless boss.

"No sympathy from me but she might win an Oscar."

Eddie also read out another message from LBC listener Alice from Northwich, who added: "For me Allegra Stratton’s resignation is more evidence of Boris Johnson’s cowardice."

She also claimed that the "only sin for [the government] is being found out."

After the leaked footage emerged the Prime Minister claimed he was "furious" to see the clip - but has still denied a Christmas party took place.