Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener

8 December 2021, 19:45 | Updated: 8 December 2021, 19:57

By Megan Hinton

Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under bus" by her "spineless" boss according to an LBC listener.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Allegra Stratton has tearfully resigned as an adviser to Boris Johnson after footage emerged of her joking with senior aides about Downing Street's Christmas party held last year under Tier 3 restrictions.

Eddie Mair read out a text sent in by Rob in Watford who said: "Allegra Stratton is truly sorry, sorry she got caught.

"She's been thrown under the bus by her spineless boss.

"No sympathy from me but she might win an Oscar."

Eddie also read out another message from LBC listener Alice from Northwich, who added: "For me Allegra Stratton’s resignation is more evidence of Boris Johnson’s cowardice."

She also claimed that the "only sin for [the government] is being found out."

After the leaked footage emerged the Prime Minister claimed he was "furious" to see the clip - but has still denied a Christmas party took place.

More Eddie Mair

Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Sir David Amess' surgery was in church so 'elderly' and 'disabled' constituents could attend

Sir David Amess 'moved surgery to church so more constituents could attend'

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP who insists regional leaders "put politics aside"

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP who insists regional leaders "put politics aside"
Manchester cafe owner desperate for "clarity for businesses not north-south divide"

Manchester cafe owner desperate for "clarity for businesses not north-south divide"
Eddie Mair vowed to put her predicament to First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

Caller "petrified of losing everything" after receiving no financial aid during Covid
Wales First Minister confirms 'fire break' lockdown will not be extended under any circumstance

Wales First Minister confirms 'firebreak' lockdown will not be extended under any circumstance
Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement
Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy

Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has denied that he has introduced Plan B to "distract" from No10's 'Christmas party', as alleged by Tory MP William Wragg.

New restrictions introduced in 'diversionary tactic'

The Met will not investigate allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party

Met Police will not investigate No10 'Christmas party' due to 'absence of evidence'
Boris Johnson has brought in Covid Plan B measures

PM brings back work from home guidance and more face mask rules in 'Plan B' Covid measures
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday evening.

Boris Johnson expected to announce Covid 'Plan B' at Downing Street press conference
A snap poll shows more than half of the British public think Boris Johnson should resign over Downing Street's Christmas party.

Snap polling reveals half of Brits think Boris should quit over No10 Xmas party
Boris Johnson faced questions at PMQs today over the Christmas party scandal

As it happened: Boris Johnson brings in Plan B measures after Xmas party fallout