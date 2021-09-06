London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer

6 September 2021, 23:01 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 23:25

By Sam Sholli

The London Tube network seeing its busiest morning in 18 months is "very good news", a Tory peer has told LBC.

Conservative peer Lord Moylan, an ex-Deputy Chairman of Transport for London (TfL), made the remark while speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair.

Today saw the busiest morning on the Tube since March 2020, according to TfL.

In response to the Tube network seeing its busiest morning in 18 months, Tory peer Lord Moylan told LBC's Eddie Mair: "I think it's very good news.

"And it doesn't totally surprise me because London is very, very resilient."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said: "It's great news that Tube ridership continues to increase as more people return to the office.

"Our city, and our country, depend on London’s economic recovery."

