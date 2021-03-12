Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her

By Sam Sholli

This is the moving call where a listener told her story about being sexually assaulted as a teenager and the impact it has had on her.

Evelyn in Hammersmith told her story as many women have revealed their personal routines for feeling safe in public following Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm. She has since been confirmed dead.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was later arrested on suspicion of her murder, along with another woman for assisting a suspected offender.

Human remains that were found in Kent woodland are those of Sarah Everard, police have confirmed.

Evelyn movingly told LBC's Eddie Mair: "When I went to secondary school, straight away a lot of boys and girls in my year group were heavily sexualised or knew a lot about sexual behaviours [and] sexual content.

"And it was very openly spoken about and it was OK for a 13-year-old boy to ask the girl sat next to him, including myself, what bra [they were] wearing. This was at 13.

"And it led to some horrendous experiences for me. When I was 15 I was sexually assaulted by someone I went to school with and he was 15."

Evelyn told Eddie that the experience of being sexually assaulted as a teenager "led to a lot of bad decisions" in her life.

She then said: "I've never ever spoken about it until I told [it] about a year ago to my husband.

"I never spoke about it in fear that if anyone who knew me [as] who I am no now...ever found out that these horrendous things happened to me [then] they would never want to know me."

Towards the end of her exchange with Eddie, Evelyn said: "I've never shook so much in life."

READ MORE: Sarah Everard: what is known about the case so far

READ MORE: Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance as human remains found