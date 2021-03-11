Sarah Everard: what is known about the case so far

Sarah Everard has been missing since 3 March
Sarah Everard has been missing since 3 March. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Marketing executive Sarah Everard went missing in London last week, here is what is known so far about her disappearance.

Sarah Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 while walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham.

Two people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance with one suspect being a serving Metropolitan Police Officer.

As the search for her continues, Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged the police to “work fast”, to find answers in the case.

Sarah Everard missing: Police are putting in all their efforts to find the missing 33 year old
Sarah Everard missing: Police are putting in all their efforts to find the missing 33 year old. Picture: PA

Who is Sarah Everard?

Described as “popular” and “incredibly kind” by her friends and family, Sarah Everard moved to London after graduating Durham University where she went on to work in marketing.

She moved to London from York after her graduation. Family members described her as a happy, fit, and healthy young woman.

What is her job?

After graduating with a degree in human geography, Sarah moved to London to begin work as a marketing account manager.

Her partner joins the search

Sarah’s boyfriend, Josh Lowth, was one of the last people to talk to her before she went missing.

On her walk home from her friend’s house she spoke to her boyfriend in a phone call that lasted 15 minutes.

Also 33 years old, Josh has been appealing for information on his missing partner since her disappearance.

Sarah Everard: No confirmation of whether she's been found has been revealed yet
Sarah Everard: No confirmation of whether she's been found has been revealed yet. Picture: PA

What are the latest developments?

Sarah went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham to walk home to her Brixton home around 9pm on 3rd March.

Ms Everard is believed to have walked on to the A205 South Circular, before heading through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton. The journey should have taken around 50 minutes.

On 9th March police revealed they had arrested a serving Metropolitan Police Officer in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance. A woman was also arrested at the same location.

Last night, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed in a statement that human remains had been found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, by police searching for Ms Everard.

"We are not able to confirm any identity. That may take some considerable time," the commissioner said.

Ms Everard's disappearance in "awful and wicked circumstances" are every family's nightmare, Ms Dick added.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation should call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244.

Information can also be provided to detectives using the Major Incident Portal or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

