Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance as police officer arrested

Sarah Everard was last seen over a week ago, when she left a flat in Clapham to walk home to Brixton. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

An “extensive” Metropolitan Police investigation is still ongoing into the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, from Clapham, south London, who went missing last week.

In a "significant development", a serving Met Police Officer was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance.

Marketing executive Sarah is described as 5ft 4in, with a slim build and blonde hair and was wearing a green coat and black and white trousers, according to police.

Friends and relatives have been urgently appealing on social media for help finding Ms Everard, with her family describing the disappearance as "totally out of character".

Police issued images of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Picture: Met Police

Here are all the key events in the disappearance of Sarah Everard, who has now been missing for over a week:

March 3

33-year-old Sarah Everard goes missing after leaving a friend's flat in Leathwaite Road, Clapham, at around 9pm.

Ms Everard is believed to have walked on to the A205 South Circular, before heading through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton. The journey should have taken around 50 minutes.

Police said she spoke to her boyfriend, Josh Lowth, on the phone for around 15 minutes, and that the call ended at 9.28pm.

Friends notified the police after they could not contact Sarah Everard on Thursday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

March 4

Ms Everard’s friends notify the police after they have not heard from the marketing executive and cannot reach her.

March 5

Lambeth Police say they are “increasingly concerned” and issue images of Ms Everard, asking people to spread the word and contact 999 with any information.

Friends and family retrace her steps home, distributing flyers and sharing posters with the local community.

In a plea for her return, they say: “Sarah, we are here for whenever you are ready.

"We can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe."

March 6

Police investigating the disappearance release CCTV images of Ms Everard from the night she was last seen.

Officers ask anyone in the area to check doorbell and dashcam footage for the 33-year-old and say they are “working round the clock to try and find her”.

CCTV images showed Sarah Everard in a green jacket and white beanie on the night she went missing. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Volunteers from London Search and Rescue join specialist officers in carrying out searches along the walking route from Clapham to Brixton.

Ms Everard's family also issue a statement, saying: "With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah. She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

"We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing. We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant."

Police also issued images of the clothing and items worn by Sarah Everard on the night she went missing. Picture: Metropolitan Police

London Search and Rescue joined specialist officers in carrying out searches in Clapham. Picture: PA

March 7

Detectives discover new CCTV footage that shows Ms Everard was walking alone on the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm on 3 March.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command take over the operation “due to its complex nature and concerns for Sarah's welfare”.

House to house searches have been undertaken along the route Ms Everard is believed to have walked from Clapham to Brixton. Picture: PA

The investigation includes searches and house-to-house enquiries in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin stresses they have “no information at this stage to suggest anything untoward may have happened to Sarah” and thanks locals for coming forward with information.

Police say they have spoken to over 750 people about the disappearance. Picture: PA

March 8

Scotland Yard says it remains "open minded as to all possibilities" over Ms Everard's disappearance, confirming it is “definitely a missing persons investigation at the moment”.

DCI Goodwin confirms a hat they found as part of the search was not the one Ms Everard was seen wearing the night she disappeared.

She adds that they have received over a hundreds calls from the public and have spoken to over 750 people as part of the investigation.

Police issue another appeal for dashcam footage, saying they are particularly interested in anyone who may have driven along Poynders Road at around 9pm on 3 March.

On Tuesday sniffer dogs were used to search Clapham Common. Picture: PA

Police divers also searched the ponds in Clapham. Picture: PA

March 9

Police use sniffer dogs to search gardens in streets around the search site near Ms Everard's envisaged route home and in the nearby Oaklands Estate.

Officers also search a pond in Clapham Common and drains along the A205.

Fresh images of Ms Everard - wearing the coat in which she disappeared - are released, as police renew appeals for the public's help.

Later in the day, a cordon is set up around the Poynders Court housing complex on Poynders Road as part of the search, with forensics officers seen examining the area.

Meanwhile, taxi giant Uber uses GPS data to ask any of their 45,000 London drivers who were nearby when Sarah Everard disappeared to contact the police if they have any relevant information.

Forensics officers were seen examining an area around the Poynders Court housing complex. Picture: PA

11.54pm March 9

Just before midnight, police reveal they have arrested a serving Metropolitan Police Officer in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance.

The arrest is made at an address in Kent, with the unnamed man taken into custody at a London police station.

A woman is also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave says the fact the man is a serving police officer "is both shocking and deeply disturbing".

DCI Goodwin describes it as “a significant development” and says the force are still “doing everything we can to find Sarah”.

Anyone who may have information on Sarah Everard is still being asked to contact the police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

March 10

At 8.30am Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave holds a press conference outside New Scotland Yard, repeating his statement from the night before.

He reveals their enquiries suggest the police officer arrested in connection with the disappearance "was not on duty at the time of Sarah's disappearance".

Mr Ephgrave would not say if the officer was known to Ms Everard, or what he had been arrested for.

Later in the morning, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan commented on the arrests, saying he had been in touch with the Met Police Commissioner on the issue.

Mr Khan said his team had been in contact with Ms Everard's family and her disappearance was "heartbreaking and heart-wrenching".

In Deal, Kent, police have reportedly searched a property in Freemen's Way, with a tent erected outside a terraced house and nearby woodland scoured by officers and dog units.

