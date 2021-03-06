Sarah Everard: Police issue appeal as search for missing woman continues

6 March 2021, 14:19

Sarah Everard has not been seen since Wednesday
Sarah Everard has not been seen since Wednesday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Megan White

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman in south London have released a CCTV image of her from the night she was reported missing.

Sarah Everard, 33, had been at a friend's house on Leathwaite Road, Clapham, on the evening of March 3 and left to walk back to her home in Brixton around 9pm.

She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home approximately 50 minutes later, but it is unclear if she returned to her home address.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

In a CCTV image from the night she disappeared, Ms Everard was wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers.

She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

In a statement, Ms Everard's family said: "With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah. She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

"We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing. We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant."

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Kenward, from the Central South Public Protection Team, said: "Sarah's disappearance is completely out of character and understandably her family and friends are incredibly worried.

"We are also growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have officers working round the clock to try and find her.

"I would ask anybody who was in the Clapham Common area on Wednesday night to think about whether you saw Sarah or any suspicious activity around the time of her disappearance."

Officers are also asking people in the following areas to check doorbell or dashcam footage for any sightings of Sarah:

The A205 South Circular around Clapham Common

Cavendish Road

New Park Road

Brixton Hill

Brixton Water Lane

Specialist officers and volunteers from London Search and Rescue are carrying out searches in the area of Clapham Common and the walking route between Clapham and Brixton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3309/06MAR. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the Missing People charity on 116 000.

