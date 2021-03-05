Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Brixton woman Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard has been missing since Wednesday. Picture: Lambeth Police

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have said they are "increasingly concerned" for a woman who has not been heard from since Wednesday evening.

Sarah Everard, 33, went missing while walking between Clapham Junction and to her home in Brixton, south London.

Ms Everard had been meeting a friend, and was walking home at around 9pm on Wednesday.

Her last known location was near Clarence Avenue, had met a friend and was walking home at about 9pm.

Police have said she spoke to her partner on the phone for about 15 minutes, and the call ended at 9.28pm.

She has not been heard from since, and friends notified the police of Thursday when they were unable to contact her.

We are increasingly concerned for the #missing Sarah Everard, 33, form #Brixton. She was last seen on 3rd March in the area of Clapham Common. She was wearing the green jacket and black and white trousers as on the photo. Please RT and call 999 with any info, ref 21MIS006196 pic.twitter.com/G58cyArDnA — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) March 5, 2021

Ms Everard is described as 5ft 4in, with a slim build and blonde hair and was wearing a green coat and black and white trousers, according to police.

Other reports described the trousers as dark blue and white and said she also had white trainers, a white iPhone and green in-ear headphones.

Friends and family are retracing her steps as she travelled home, distributing flyers and sharing posters with the local community.

In a plea for her return, family and friends said: "Sarah, we are here for whenever you are ready.

"We can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe."