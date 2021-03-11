Sarah Everard: Vigil organised to highlight safety issues for women in public

11 March 2021, 11:25 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 11:30

Ms Everard vanished while walking home through Clapham last week
Ms Everard vanished while walking home through Clapham last week. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

A vigil has been arranged this weekend after the disappearance of Sarah Everard to highlight the safety issues women face every day in public.

The meet, titled "Reclaim these streets," is set to go ahead from 6pm on Saturday at the bandstand on Clapham Common - near to where the marketing executive was last seen.

"It's wrong that the response to violence against women requires women to behave differently," the organisers said on Facebook.

READ MORE: Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour

"In Clapham, police told women not to go out at night this week. Women are not the problem.

"We've all been following the tragic case of Sarah Everard over the last week.

"This is a vigil for Sarah, but also for all women who feel unsafe, who go missing from our street and who face violence every day."

READ MORE: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance as human remains found

The 33-year-old, from London, vanished last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house alone.

A Metropolitan Police officer has since been arrested for her murder, along with a woman for assisting an offender.

Human remains have also been found in a wooded area in Kent; however, police say identification will take considerable time.

READ MORE: PM: police must 'work fast to find all the answers' in Sarah Everard case

The disappearance has also sparked enormous discussion after women living locally were advised to stay home - begging the question as to why women should be forced to alter their behaviour to be safe from predators.

It also prompted discussion of the widespread feeling of unease among women when they are out alone after dark, and the similar steps taken to mitigate.

