Sarah Everard: Human remains found in search for missing woman

A body has been found in the search for Sarah Everard, detectives have confirmed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Human remains have been found in the search for missing Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed.

Ms Everard, 33, from London, went missing after leaving a friend's house in Clapham at about 9pm on March 3.

Locals and police have been frantically searching for the marketing executive ever since, but today made a tragic discovery in an area of woodland in Kent.

It comes after a Metropolitan Police Officer was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Dame Cressida said: "Detectives and search teams investigating Sarah's disappearance have found very sadly what appears to be human remains.

"The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent. As you can imagine at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identify and indeed that may take us some considerable time."

She added specialist officers have been with Sarah's family to support them through the tragic news.

The police officer, in his 40s, was first arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 9 March on suspicion of kidnap, and was further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure earlier today.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

Officers are seen searching in Ashford in Kent. Picture: PA

Speaking of the news, Dame Cressida added: "The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent waves of shock and anger through the public and through the whole of the Met.

"I speak on behalf of all my colleagues in the Met when I say we are utterly appalled at this dreadful news. Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.

"The investigation is large, fast moving and very determined. We have hundreds of officers and staff who have been working around the clock.

"Sarah’s disappearance in these awful and wicked circumstances is every family’s worst nightmare.

"I know Londoners will want to know that it is thankfully incredibly rare for a woman to be abducted from our streets.

Sarah went missing on Wednesday. Her family and friends are being supported at this time. Picture: PA

"But I completely understand that despite this, women in London and the wider public - particularly those in the area where Sarah went missing - will be worried and may well be feeling scared.

"You should expect to see continued high levels of police patrols in that area as well as very significant investigative activity.

"Please report any concerns you may have to us.

"We have been so impressed, and thankful for the public support for the investigation and for sharing our appeals for information and of course we are deeply grateful to the many people who have come forward to assist us.

"Again my thoughts are with Sarah, her family and her loved ones."

The officer was not on duty at the time she vanished.

Speaking to journalists outside Scotland Yard on Wednesday morning, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "The fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing."

He told reporters that detectives are working "at all speed" to find out what has happened to Ms Everard, and repeated appeals for members of the public to come forward with information.

Turning to the 33-year-old's family, who along with her friends have issued desperate appeals for help via social media, he said: "As a father myself, of four young women, I can only imagine the anguish that Sarah's family are feeling at this very very difficult time."

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton - a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm on March 3.

The case has been referred to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct because it involves a police officer.

A spokesman said it had been decided that the Metropolitan Police would investigate any potential conduct issues linked to the kidnap and murder allegations itself.

The IOPC is currently assessing whether any further action should be taken in relation to the actions of police after Ms Everard was reported missing.