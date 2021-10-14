'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

14 October 2021, 19:03

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC that Brexit represents "self-sabotage".

Sally in Sevenoaks told LBC she feels she is "grieving" and that she is "struggling" to deal with her "frustration" and "anger" at "all that we've lost" as a result of Brexit.

She went on to state that Brexit represents a piece of "self-sabotage".

Sally added: "I've enjoyed a career as a musician travelling around Europe as a pianist and a singer, playing in beautiful venues and getting to know the culture in all these wonderful countries that offer so much for all of us.

"And I'm not saying I can't still do that, but there's going to be a lot more red tape and it won't have the same sense of belonging as I felt very European."

She later said that Brexit "sends out such a negative message to the rest of the world".

