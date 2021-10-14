Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

14 October 2021, 09:51 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 10:19

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry told LBC "a bit of grown-up politics" is needed in ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Asked about further potential supply problems, stemming from disagreements over fishing licences, she told LBC: "We need to take the heat out of this and we need to make sure we are actually talking to each other and not shouting at each other across the Channel.

"All this talk of vetoes and blockades and wars and everything else is completely inappropriate; we need a bit of grown-up politics and a bit of pragmatism.

"Stop the dogma, sort out some realistic answers to these problems."

The comments come as the European Commission has set out measures to slash 80% of regulatory checks and dramatically cut customs processes on the movement of goods, especially food and farming produce, between Britain and the island of Ireland.

The Government welcomed the announcement on Wednesday night, signalling that it wants "intensive talks" to follow the EU's proposals.

However, at the same time, however, a Government spokesman said there has to be "significant changes" to the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement if there is to be a "durable settlement".

