‘Never cried so much’: Repair Shop star Jay Blades’s wife announces shock split just over year after Barbados wedding

Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen have separated. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

TV star Jay Blades’s wife has announced their marriage has ended as the fitness guru said she 'can't even believe this is real'.

Lisa Marie Zbozen, 44, announced that she and her husband Jay Blades, 54, have split.

The fitness influencer and trainer made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in a post on Instagram.

It comes less than two years after the pair wed in November 2022, as Blades and Zbozen exchanged ‘imperfect’ rings designed by Repair Shop colleague Richard Talman.

Sharing the news on Thursday, Zbozen said: “I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw.

"My marriage has been very abusive for a long time & last weekend I finally left.

"I probably should be really angry but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now.

"I don't think I've ever cried so much."

Her message continued: “I wanted my husband to love me & keep me safe, and I would love him right back.

“This is the first post I’ve made outloud, and it feels like I’m numb.

“I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real.

“I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.

“I don’t know what else to say.”

Lisa Marie Zbozen made the announcement online. Picture: Instagram

It comes just a day after Blades announced online he was taking a break from social media following the death of his uncle.

In a video shared on his Instagram, he said: “'I'm coming off social media for a bit, and I'll be back in a bit. Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out. Please, take care of each other, take care of yourself, and I'll see you guys soon."

Blades’s uncle Richard Brathwaite, 72, was allegedly stabbed to death by a neighbour in a long-running dispute over a shared alleyway.

Blades and Zbozen married in Barbados in November 2022.

She told Hello! magazine at the time: “Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day.”

Zbozen is a personal trainer, running an Instagram account dedicated to fitness alongside an app The Wkout.

The couple’s relationship has been relatively private, although the pair have attended a handful of interviews together and shared updates online.