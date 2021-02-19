'History will judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'

19 February 2021, 19:02 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 19:09

By Sam Sholli

History will judge the Queen poorly for not allowing Harry and Meghan to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service, a royal commentator has told LBC.

It was confirmed today that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not return as working members of Royal Family.

The couple announced in March 2020 that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior working royals.

Royal commentator Peter Hunt told LBC: "My feeling is that where we stand now is actually that history will come to judge the Queen poorly for this decision."

He added: "This is family decision. This is a decision by a monarch about her grandson.

"He is her grandson and he is the son of a future king, and a compromise could have been concocted."

Mr Hunt also said: "They could have re-written the rules if they had chosen but the Queen and the Palace have chosen not to, and I think Harry will be feeling very sad and possibly slightly bitter today."

The announcement concerning Harry and Meghan also comes after it was announced that the latter is going to do a primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey in the US.

The interview is set to cover “stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure”, according to CBS.

