Caller backs Covid-19 vaccine being made mandatory for care home staff

16 June 2021, 17:35

By Sam Sholli

A caller, who works in a care home, has backed the idea of staff within her work environment having to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Leigh, who works in a care home in Hazlemere, gave LBC's Eddie Mair her perspective after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed care home staff will soon be required to have a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said the move was needed to "protect residents" from being infected with Covid by those responsible for looking after them.

Speaking of the measure, Leigh told Eddie: "I kind of agree, because personally as a carer it's my duty to protect the people I care for and also myself.

"And with everything coming out, I feel it's the best way to do it."

She later added: "It is a really difficult one in all fairness because there are a lot of reasons [for] which someone might personally decide not to have the vaccine...maybe they're allergic to something in it.

"But with the virus being so big and being so contagious at the moment, I do have to agree that if you don't have your vaccine then care might not be the best industry for you to work in at the moment."

The Health Secretary has also confirmed a consultation to make vaccination against Covid necessary for NHS staff.

