From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

By Tim Dodd

This is Eddie Mair's video timeline of the partygate reports and how the government reacted at the time, as it emerges Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak attended a party for which they were fined.

On Tuesday, Eddie recounted the key events in the partygate saga, from Boris Johnson's stay in ICU with Covid, to the findings of Sue Gray's report, to the PM's fixed penalty notice issued yesterday.

It comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak received police fines for Covid lockdown breaches in the partygate scandal.

The penalty notices sent to the Prime Minister and Mr Sunak are part of fines sent to government staff who attended parties in Whitehall during 2020 and 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

A No10 spokeswoman confirmed both of them will receive fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

The fine makes Boris Johnson the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

No10 later clarified that the fine issued to the PM today was for the 19 June 2020 birthday party thrown by his wife Carrie in the Cabinet room, which was also attended by Rishi Sunak.