Lockdown extension could lead to mass rule breaking, SAGE member warns

22 March 2021, 17:36

By Fiona Jones

SAGE member Professor Clifford Stott explains why an extension to this lockdown could lead to mass rule breaking and distrust in the Government.

His warning comes after the Government struggles to defend an expected six-month extension to lockdown powers in England amid fierce criticism.

MPs are set to approve the Coronavirus Act later this week.

A number of senior Tory MPs are among those to have voiced concerns about the legislation being renewed as the Prime Minister's roadmap out of lockdown suggests all restrictions will be lifted by June 21.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC on Monday his “default position” on the extension will be to support it.

Read more: Tory rebels challenge PM's plans to extend ‘authoritarian’ lockdown powers until October

Eddie Mair asked behavioural psychologist Professor Clifford if he predicts an extension will cause public lockdown fatigue and he refuted this: "I think the issue here is about an emotional tiredness so much as it is about the legitimacy of what's happening to us."

"So long as we can have a situation where we accept everything is being done, we can take the burden of suffering a lot longer than we could if we felt there were better ways of doing things."

Professor Clifford continued: "I think this time we're in a very difficult situation because we've been promised a one way journey out of lockdown.

"There's going to be some real struggles with legitimacy, particularly as we ebb into the summer where they feel that perhaps the promises that were made to them were no longer being kept.

"I think it might be that sense of the loss of trust in Government and the sense of illegitimacy that would emerge from that, that could be the real factor about whether or not people start to resist and start to break the guidance."

Read more: 'You're not prepared to answer': Nick Ferrari clashes with minister over lockdown power extension

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

There are 'at least' 50 symptoms of Long Covid, epidemiologist warns

There are 'at least' 50 symptoms of Long Covid, epidemiologist warns
Eddie Mair grilled Lisa Nandy of Labour's Trident stance

Eddie Mair scrutinises Lisa Nandy over Labour's 'inconsistent' Trident stance
Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for gils in schools

Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for girls in schools
Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says
It has been reported the relationship between the brothers is strained

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point

Latest News

See more Latest News

The new Covid legislation means travelling abroad could land holidaymakers with a £5,000 fine.

Holidaymakers risk £5k fine as new Covid laws outlaw leaving UK without excuse
An independent inquiry has found that Nicola Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code

Nicola Sturgeon did not breach ministerial code, inquiry finds
A photograph of the suspect has been put out by Shromrim

Pregnant woman repeatedly punched after pillowcase put over head in north London
The death toll over the latest 24-hour period is the lowest daily figure since September.

Covid: UK records lowest death toll since September as vaccines top 30m
The British Army is set to be cut by 10,000 troops. (PA)

British Army to be cut by 10,000 troops amid Russia and China warnings
The legislation sets out the SNP's plans for a second independence referendum.

Scottish government publishes draft bill for second independence referendum