PM faces rebellion over plans to extend ‘authoritarian’ lockdown powers for six months

21 March 2021, 13:53 | Updated: 21 March 2021, 14:00

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to justify seeking a six-month extension to "authoritarian" lockdown powers in England, amid a Commons rebellion from Conservative MPs.

The Government is expected to receive approval from MPs to extend measures within the Coronavirus Act until October amid fierce criticism from some of its own number that the roadmap out of lockdown isn't fast enough due to the success of the UK's vaccination rollout.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith today called for the economy to be opened up again and for government scientists to follow data, not dates to get the country back up and running.

Sir Iain was asked during an appearance on Swarbrick on Sunday on LBC whether some types of behaviour, like protesting, might be criminalised for longer than was necessary due to government plans to keep lockdown powers in place for another six months.

READ MORE: Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block 19m AstraZeneca vaccine doses from leaving Europe

READ MORE: JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis

Sir Iain said: "We're getting mixed messages from the scientists, I must say.

"They said originally that they would be led by the data, not the dates. The problem is now it appears they are being led by the dates, not the data.

"It's very clear that everything is going to plan with regards to the vaccines, and the protection of the UK public, the figures are falling. Dramatically.

"They keep on inventing reasons why we might have to go into another lockdown."

Sir Iain said the timetable was "looking very slow compared to where we think the reality is."

Senior Tories from the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) have raised concerns over how the plans to keep the powers in place for another six months is consistent with the Prime Minister's pledge to restore the country's freedoms as the vaccine programme rolls out.

Former minister Steve Baker, the CRG's deputy chairman, said he expects to vote against the measures on Thursday.

In a statement, he said: "With so many vulnerable people now vaccinated, people may ask why the restrictions the Government is bringing in this coming week are tougher than they were last summer when we didn't have a vaccine.

"The detention powers in the Coronavirus Act are disproportionate, extreme, and wholly unnecessary.

"Renewing them would not be reconcilable with the Prime Minister's guarantee that we are on a 'one-way road to freedom' by June 21."

CRG chairman Mark Harper, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, also challenged the Government's thinking on its road map to recovery.

He said "reasonable people" would wonder if the Government had struck the right balance in continuing present guidelines curbing family gatherings through Easter.

Mr Harper wrote: "Staying with your family won't just be illegal for Easter weekend, it will be unlawful until May 17 at the earliest - whatever the data say. The road map is 'dates, not data'."

He questioned "draconian" powers in the legislation, adding the police response in the Clapham Common vigil for Sarah Everard last weekend had been partly the result of "poorly drafted" emergency pandemic laws.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth expressed frustration at MPs not being allowed to table amendments and offered to work with senior Conservatives to find a way to do this.

Elsewhere, Professor Jeremy Brown, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), warned a "very large number" of at-risk people could develop a "serious" Covid-19 infection if restrictions are lifted now.

He said between 90% and 95% of people who are at high risk have been vaccinated, but mostly with one dose, which does not provide full protection.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke of Cambridge felt like his brother had "blindsided" the Queen and behaved in an "insulting and disrespectful way" according to a senior royal source.

William felt Harry and Meghan 'blindsided' the Queen, claims senior royal source
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas cheer during their party’s last rally of the presidential campaign

Candidate in hospital with Covid-19 as Republic of Congo polls open
Unite boss Len McCluskey was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Starmer will be ‘ditched into dustbin of history’ unless he changes approach, Unite boss tells LBC
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis
Ursula von der Leyen wants to stop vaccine exports from Europe to the UK

Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block 19m AstraZeneca vaccine doses from leaving Europe
Elderly Indians wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai

India sees biggest coronavirus surge in four months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut to three months on renewal

Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut in half to preserve civil liberties
Caller stresses key difference between Clapham vigil and anti-lockdown protests

Caller stresses key difference between Clapham vigil and anti-lockdown protests
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy
Maajid Nawaz powerful opposition civil liberties crackdown in Covid legislation

Maajid Nawaz's powerful opposition to civil liberties crackdown in Covid legislation
Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists

Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London