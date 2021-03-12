Breaking News

Body found in Kent woodland is Sarah Everard, police confirm

Sarah Everard went missing from South London last week. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Human remains that were found in Kent woodland are those of Sarah Everard, police have confirmed.

33-year-old Sarah Everard went missing in south London on Wednesday 3 March while walking home from a friend's house.

Speaking to reporters outside Scotland Yard, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the body found in woodland was that of Sarah Everard.

He said: "As you know, on Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.

"The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken.

"I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard."

Assistant Commissioner Ephgrave also said that Sarah Everard's family had been told this "most distressing news".

A serving Metropolitan Police officer, who is aged in his 40s, remains in custody on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering the marketing executive and detectives have been granted more time to question him.

He was was further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure on Wednesday.

Human remains were found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday, and the search for evidence has now focused on military tunnels near the family garage of the suspect.

It comes as Scotland Yard is facing an investigation by the police watchdog into its handling of a separate allegation of indecent exposure against the arrested officer, who is in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is to probe whether officers "responded appropriately" after receiving a report that a man had exposed himself at a fast food restaurant in south London on February 28 - three days before Ms Everard went missing.

Assistant Commissioner Ephgrave also said his "thoughts and prayers, and those of the entire organisation" remain with Sarah Everard's family "at this awful time".

He added: "Specialist officers remain in constant contact with Sarah's family, and will continue to support them throughout the investigation and beyond.

"That investigation continues at a pace and we have hundreds of officers working round the clock to establish the full circumstances of Sarah's disappearance, and her murder."

He said: "I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally, and I know my colleagues here at Scotland Yard and across the Met share as well.

"I also recognise the wider concerns that have been raised, quite rightly, about the safety of women in public spaces in London and also elsewhere in the country.

"I want to say now that this organisation, and the men and women in it, remain committed to protecting Londoners wherever they are in this city.

"And that commitment is undiminished by these events and if anything that commitment is strengthened by these tragic circumstances."

Ms Everard was last seen leaving a friend's house on Leathwaite Road in Clapham, southwest London, at about 9pm on 3 March to walk the 50 minute journey back to her home in Brixton.

The officer currently held on suspicion of her murder was later was arrested at an address in Deal, Kent, more than 60 miles away from where Ms Everard was last seen.

A woman in her 30s, who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

Extensive searches have been carried out at the house, around Clapham and Brixton and the woodland in Ashford.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that a police officer who was arrested on suspicion of her murder was treated in hospital for a head injury.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation. Like the whole country my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime."