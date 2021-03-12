PM urges people to abide by Covid rules at planned vigil for Sarah Everard

12 March 2021, 12:56 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 13:17

A vigil for Sarah Everard is planned for tomorrow night
A vigil for Sarah Everard is planned for tomorrow night. Picture: PA
The Prime Minister has urged anyone planning to attend a vigil for Sarah Everard to maintain social distancing and stick to Covid-19 rules.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister “completely understands the strength of feeling” around Sarah Everard’s disappearance but urged people to abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

The PM's official spokesman said: “He understands the strength of feeling around this case and nobody could fail to be moved by the experiences shared by many women since Sarah’s disappearance.

“We are still in a pandemic, we would ask people to follow the rules and social distancing rules but we do understand the strength of feeling on this issue.”

It follows a heated debate over the planned event after organisers claimed the Metropolitan Police are threatening to fine anybody who attends.

The group behind the Reclaim These Street vigil, billed as a socially-distanced gathering for Saturday sunset on Clapham Common, is seeking a High Court order to allow the event to go ahead under human rights legislation.

Pressed on whether people should attend or not, the No10 spokesman said: "He does completely understand the strength of feeling on this and we would ask that people continue to follow the rules and social distancing rules."

The group raised £30,000 in just under an hour via crowdfunding from supporters to prepare for possible fines and prosecution from the police.

A Metropolitan Police Officer is currently being held in custody after being arrested for Sarah's murder after she went missing on March 3.

The search for evidence has now focused on military tunnels near the family garage of the suspect.

A press conference is due on Friday afternoon to update the public on the investigation but details of the announcement are not yet known.

Ahead of the vigil, a Metropolitan Police statement said: "We understand the public's strength of feeling and are aware of the statement issued by Reclaim These Streets with regard to a planned vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common this weekend.

"We remain in discussion with the organisers about this event in light of the current Covid regulations."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

