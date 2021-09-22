Eco mob 'could face instant jail' if they block M25 again under tough crackdown plans

Tough new police powers could be deployed against eco protesters. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco-protesters could be blocked from demonstrating on motorways and busy roads with tougher police powers if a new court order is made.

Government ministers have applied for an injunction to stop Insulate Britain activists from causing huge disruption by blocking traffic.

The campaigners dangerously escalated their protest on Tuesday, when they defied police and ran out into traffic on the M25, causing long tailbacks and drawing condemnation from ministers and motorists.

Police soon dragged activists off the motorway and arrested 38 people.

Read more: M25 protests: 38 arrested as cops warn activists are 'risking injury or death'

But reports say the Government is trying to stop them joining future highway protests under threat of arrest and a possible prison sentence for defying a court order.

Reports also suggest the activists' offences are comparatively minor and do not usually come with a custodial sentence – meaning they are not always remanded in custody even if they are charged.

This could change under plans to allow police to hold the activists in custody for longer than 24 hours.

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned Tuesday's scenes. She said: "Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and there will always be space for legitimate groups to make their voices heard. That space is not on a busy motorway putting lives at risk.

"This Government will not stand by and allow a small minority of selfish protesters to cause significant disruption to the lives and livelihoods of the hard-working majority.

"The guerrilla tactics used by Insulate Britain detract from their cause and I know the public will agree that the scenes on the M25 last week and today are completely unacceptable.

Read more: 'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

Read more: M25 closure: Who are Insulate Britain and what were they protesting?

"The police have our full support. They must uphold the law and take decisive action. This kind of disruption is dangerous and takes police away from communities where they are needed most."

The disruption caused by the group has been condemned. LBC has heard from a caller who said his mother suffered a stroke and he was severely delayed en route to get help because of the demonstration.

The Daily Mail said National Highways – the new name for Highways England – is likely to seek an injunction in court on Wednesday.

The court bid is expected to focus on the danger the protests presents to road users and could see activists get arrested if they defy an injunction banning them from protesting on highways.

The Times said it would prevent Insulate Britain from taking part in demonstrations on motorways and A-roads and give police powers to hold them from longer than the 24 hour limit.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday morning, as Insulate Britain members ran onto the motorway, campaigner Zoe Cohen claimed "thousands of people will die this winter from fuel poverty".

Tuesday marked the group's fifth day of protests around the busy M25, and it was a serious escalation from their previous demonstrations, which saw them focus on blocking slip roads.

"We hate doing it, will you please ask the Government to write a reasonable statement and get us off the road? We don't want to do this, Nick.

"If the Government met our demands to insulate and retrofit social housing and the rest of the homes in Britain by 2030 it would save thousands of lives.

"We have to cause disruption, Nick."