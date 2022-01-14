Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

14 January 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 18:19

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment, amid the partygate scandal, that a lifelong Conservative voter told LBC she will never vote for the Tories again.

Louise in Potters Bar made the remark after it has emerged that parties took place in Downing Street on the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

"It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and Number 10 has apologised to the Palace," a spokesperson for the PM has said.

Louise told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I've never not voted Conservative. And yet, I look at this lot and it's almost criminal. It is criminal...Boris Johnson, yes the buck stops with him because he's the Prime Minister. But it's all of them. They were all having parties. They were all doing these things...They're all corrupt, I'm sure of it."

READ MORE: James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

READ MORE: Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

Referring to the parries which took place on the night before Prince Philip's funeral, Louise went on to say: "This is on another level. Our Queen and the country [were] mourning Prince Philip. On the eve of his funeral, it's almost obscene.

"It's almost like they're sticking two fingers up to the British public."

She later added: "I will never vote Conservative again. It's disgusting."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Ex-Met standards boss furies listeners saying no 'public interest' in No10 party investigation

Ex-Met standards boss enrages LBC listeners saying 'no public interest' in No10 Xmas party

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
'My colleague assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

'My colleague sexually assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist
'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC

'I was shocked at the police aggression', attendee of Sarah Everard's vigil tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Boris Johnson lookalikes were seen brandishing bottles of wine.

'This is a work event': Boris Johnson lookalikes hold 'party' outside Downing Street
The proportion of infants being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has risen in the Omicron wave.

More babies admitted to hospital amid Omicron wave but most cases are mild, scientists say
Figures in York have called for the city's connection to Andrew to be severed

Banned Old Duke of York: City demands link to 'disgrace' Prince Andrew be severed
Gary Neville has joined the Labour Party.

Gary Neville joins Labour party as he refuses to rule out running for Manchester mayor
Kate Josephs has apologised for the gathering which took place on 17 December

Head of Covid taskforce Kate Josephs apologises for 'boozy' leaving party
Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas won't face court next week