Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment, amid the partygate scandal, that a lifelong Conservative voter told LBC she will never vote for the Tories again.

Louise in Potters Bar made the remark after it has emerged that parties took place in Downing Street on the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

"It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and Number 10 has apologised to the Palace," a spokesperson for the PM has said.

Louise told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I've never not voted Conservative. And yet, I look at this lot and it's almost criminal. It is criminal...Boris Johnson, yes the buck stops with him because he's the Prime Minister. But it's all of them. They were all having parties. They were all doing these things...They're all corrupt, I'm sure of it."

Referring to the parries which took place on the night before Prince Philip's funeral, Louise went on to say: "This is on another level. Our Queen and the country [were] mourning Prince Philip. On the eve of his funeral, it's almost obscene.

"It's almost like they're sticking two fingers up to the British public."

She later added: "I will never vote Conservative again. It's disgusting."