Exclusive

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

14 January 2022, 13:06 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 13:18

By Tim Dodd

A funeral worker told James O'Brien he feels like "an idiot" for stopping grieving family members from attending cremations as the government partied away.

Outrage has erupted over "partygate", which has seen the Government embroiled in a cascade of allegations that staff broke Covid restrictions by holding boozy gatherings.

It comes as No10 apologised to the Queen over a party that took place the night before Prince Philip's funeral - which the monarch attended alone.

Camiel Chaudhary, 29, who works at West London Crematorium, started his role in February 2019, one month before the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

He told LBC's James O'Brien: "I'm a chapel attendant, a funeral officer at a crematorium... I stood at the big double doors and put my hand up and stopped a lot of people from coming in.

"Even cracked up faces, I had to tell them 'no, I'm sorry, we have to stand our ground'."

Cam continued: "Some people would push past you and you'd have to stand out their way, and some people would stand there and cry and say I understand.

"I feel like an idiot.

"I feel like I could've been more lenient. I mean, if the government was being that lenient at the time, and we're all standing here trying to follow the rules, and he can't even follow the rules that he's put out himself."

"No, they're the idiots," James replied.

Mr Chaudhary told LBC that among the worst parts of his role were phone calls to bereaved families to say "it's only going to be 30 people" able to attend the funeral.

The funeral worker recalled being told by one frustrated family member: "I know you're doing your job, I don't want to hurt you, you just need to stand out the way."

Others would walk straight past him, but many did say they understood why he had to enforce Covid rules.

Read more: No10 staff held two boozy parties hours before Prince Philip's funeral

Cam said events like the Downing Street parties will happen "again, and again, and again" as this is a "different type of government - a government that doesn't follow the rules of sheer mortals".

He also recalled "queues of hearses", the crematorium "being full capacity", and having to reiterate the government guidance to families.

"We never had a solid reason to tell people," he said.

At the time of Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, funerals in England were permitted with up to 30 attendees. 

Commemorative events such as wakes, weddings, and outdoor receptions were able to take place with up to 15 attendees in premises that were permitted to open.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatsApp messages

'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

James O'Brien's best moments of 2021

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'
James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban
Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'

Windrush victim: 'I had to pull my teeth out because I couldn't get NHS treatment'
James O'Brien summed up the issue with an analogy

James O'Brien's lifeboat analogy for those who want to rush to leave lockdown
This is the second time the pair have clashed

'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing
James O'Brien examined the appointment of a new independent adviser on ministers' interests

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson appointing a new ethics adviser

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

1 month ago

'Churchill is a criminal!': Anti-slavery campaigner says statues should fall

'Churchill is a criminal!': Anti-slavery campaigner says statues should fall

5 days ago

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

One person died during an apparent attempt at crossing the Channel

Migrant dies as rescue teams find stranded boat in Channel

Sinead O'Connor lost her son last week.

Heartbroken Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital a week after son's death
No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral
London's air pollution is expected to be especially bad on Friday

Govt issues warning for outdoor exercise as pollution alert issued in London
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail
A part of the Northern Line will close for at least three months next week

Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?
The Chinese Embassy has hit back at the Parliament 'spy' scandal

China accuses UK of 'smears and intimidation' over parliament spy scandal
Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time

Australia delays Novak Djokovic's deportation after star launches last-gasp legal fight
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security