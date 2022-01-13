No10 staff 'held two boozy parties' night before Queen mourned Prince Philip alone

There have been fresh allegations of No10 parties at Downing Street the night before Prince Philip's funeral, which the Queen was forced to attend alone because of Covid. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Downing Street staff held two boozy parties the night before the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral, it has been claimed.

No10 staff are accused of drinking and at points dancing until the early hours of the night of April 16 - with the Queen, just hours later, attending a socially-distanced funeral for Philip.

People at one event danced to music and ran to Co-op on the Strand "with a suitcase" to get wine, eyewitnesses have claimed.

The country was under strict 'Step Two' rules at the time, which meant mixing indoor was banned, and mourners were even told not to leave flowers for Prince Philip due to the Covid threat.

The Government's own guidance read: "You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households."

The report by The Telegraph claims advisers and civil servants gathered after work on April 16 for two separate events to mark the departure of two colleagues.

One, The Telegraph reports, was James Slack - Boris Johnson's director of communications at the time. He was leaving after four years to become deputy editor at The Sun newspaper.

The other was one of Mr Johnson's personal photographers, the report says.

A No10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was not in Downing Street and was away at Chequers that weekend.

But a spokesperson acknowledged staff gathered to "hear one leaving speech" that night.

A No10 spokesperson said of Mr Slack’s farewell event: "On this individual’s last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home."

The spokesperson declined to comment on the photographer’s alleged leaving do.

Eye-witnesses alleged attendees drunk excessive alcohol and danced along to music, with the gatherings stretching late into the night, with one past midnight, according to a source.

Some "worried there was too much wine spilling on the basement carpet", while one person "broke a child’s swing belonging to the prime minister’s son Wilf".

One party was alleged to have taken place in the basement, for the PM's personal photographer, and the other eventually migrated to the Downing Street garden. The two groups - of around 30 in total - are then said to have joined around midnight.

The next day, the Queen would say farewell to her husband of 73 years in a private chapel in Windsor Castle.

With social distancing rules in place, the Queen sat alone - wearing a black face mask.

The Telegraph reports that the claims were put to Downing Street on Thursday, and no denial has been issued.

Mr Slack declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph. The photographer was approached via Number 10 but did not comment.

The latest allegation is the first to have reportedly taken place in 2021, with all previous 'partygate' claims dating back to 2020.

The fresh accusation comes just a day on from Boris Johnson's humiliating apology to MPs after he admitted attending a 'Bring Your Own Booze' garden party at Downing Street in May 2020.

A leaked email published by ITV, showed a senior aide inviting more than 100 Downing Street employees to "make the most of the lovely weather" in the garden of No 10.

The allegations are being investigated by Sue Gray - one of the UK's top civil servants.

Ms Gray, who is in her 60s, is understood to have not been present at any of the parties under investigation.

Her findings could be revealed as early as next week.